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Jailer 2 box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film breaches Rs 300 crore mark in India, beats Drishyam 3

Jailer 2, led by Rajinikanth and helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has earned Rs 317.20 crore net in India and grossed Rs 576.45 crore worldwide after seven days. The action comedy has also overtaken Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

Jailer 2 box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film breaches Rs 300 crore mark in India, beats Drishyam 3
Jailer 2 crosses Rs 300 crore in India
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Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in domestic net collections, continuing its strong run at the box office. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed action comedy had earned Rs 289 crore net in India and grossed Rs 538.45 crore worldwide in its first six days. With its seventh-day earnings, the film has taken its India net collection to Rs 317.20 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 576.45 crore. The film sees Rajinikanth reprise his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan joining the cast as new antagonists. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff return in cameo appearances, while Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi are among the new additions to its star-studded cameo lineup.

How much did Jailer 2 earn on Day 7?

On its seventh day, Jailer 2 collected Rs 28.15 crore net in India. The Tamil version contributed Rs 18.50 crore, followed by the Telugu version at Rs 6 crore. The Hindi version earned Rs 3 crore, while the Kannada version added Rs 65 lakh. With these earnings, the film's total domestic net collection stands at Rs 317.20 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 371.45 crore. Overseas, the action comedy collected Rs 5 crore on day 7, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 205 crore. This brings its worldwide gross collection to Rs 576.45 crore.

Jailer 2 beats Drishyam 3 to become second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026

On Wednesday, Jailer 2 also surpassed the worldwide collection of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. The third and the final chapter of the Hindi crime thriller, released on October 2 and also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, and Prakash Raj, is still running in cinemas and has grossed Rs 560 crore worldwide in its 20 days. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar' Dhurandhar: The Revenge leads the list with the global gross earnings of of Rs 1812 crore.

Can Jailer 2 beat Jailer?

Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer grossed Rs 609 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, becoming the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. With Rs 576.45 crore already in the bag, its sequel needs another Rs 35 crore to surpass the first film's lifetime worldwide collection. Jailer 2 could also challenge Rajinikanth's 2.0, which grossed Rs 691 crore worldwide in 2018, for the title of the highest-grossing Tamil film ever.

READ | Jailer 2 box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 250 crore in India, mints Rs 500 crore worldwide

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