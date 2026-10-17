Jailer 2 box office collection Day 2: After strong opening, Rajinikanth's film suffers big drop on Friday, yet crosses Rs 200 crore

On its second day, Jailer showed a major drop of 40% in the collections. Yet, the movie crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. Read on to know the breakdown.

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 2: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 took a strong opening worldwide. However, on the second day, the film suffered a major drop in collections. The initial figures for Friday's collections are out. Despite the decline, the movie has breached the benchmark of Rs 200 crore in just two days.

How much did Jailer 2 earn on Friday?

As Sacnilk reported, on Friday, Jailer 2 collected Rs 35.60 crore net from 13,157 shows, which includes Rs 25.25 crore from Tamil, Rs 7.25 crore from Telugu, Rs 2.75 crore from Hindi, and Rs 35 lakhs from Kannada. So far, the two-day India gross collections are Rs 112.10 crore and total India net collections are Rs 95.30 crore. When it comes to overseas, on its second day, Jailer 2 collected Rs 40 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 97.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 209.10 crore.

Milestone Rajinikanth created with Jailer 2

As the trade tracking portal reported, with Jailer 2 crossing 200 crores gross worldwide in just 2 days, it has become the fastest Tamil title of the year to do so. Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial is also the 4th Tamil film of 2026 to hit 200 crores gross worldwide.

Before Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the three Tamil films that earned over 200 crores are Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Suriya's Karuppu, and Vishwanath and Sons. As compared to other titles, Jailer 2 is the fastest film to cross the big number. None of them entered the club within their opening two days. Going ahead, Jailer 2 has an early advantage in the race for the year's biggest Tamil grossers, although lifetime collections will ultimately determine its position.

What lies ahead for Jailer 2

On Saturday and Sunday, the film is expected to show a good jump in collections. In India, the film will cross over 100 crore net, and worldwide, the movie can earn up to Rs 250- 270 crore gross. However, the real test for Jailer 2 will start on the weekdays. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs.