Jaideep Ahlawat to NOT replace Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, confirms director Abhishek Pathak: 'He left...'

Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak has clarified that a new character is being written for Jaideep Ahlawat and he will not reprise Akshaye Khanna's character in the film. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the crime thriller sequel will release in the theatres on October 2, 2026.

After the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna has shockingly exited Drishyam 3. After the producer Kumar Mangat stated that they are replacing Akshaye with Jaideep in the threequel, his son and diector Abhishek Pathak has set the record straight and said that Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye in the film and he is writing a new character for the Paatal Lok actor. Speaking to The Times of India. Abhishek stated, "No, Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye. I’m writing a new character."

Talking about Akshaye's exit from the film, the director added, "All this happened after the contract was signed in November. He left the movie five days before it was going on the floors. The look was locked, costumes were getting made, the narration had happened and he loved the story. My film starts from the point where it ended. I couldn’t have him in the courtroom in the afternoon and in the evening he comes back with hair. How is it possible? That was the point I explained and convinced him. A few days later, this came up again and that’s when we said we will work it out."

There had been rumours that Akshaye left the film after his demand of Rs 21 crore was rejected. Rejecting these reports, Abhishek further added, "He is putting out those rumours! I do not want to talk about the amount we eventually locked. Yes, the commercials were revisited, but we somehow worked it out and reached a figure that was mutually agreed upon. Then the contract was signed and after that, all this drama started. I think it’s just that people around him started telling him that he’ll become a superstar and he should now look at something which is all about him. So, I wish him all the best, and would say – try to do a solo film now."

Now, a major dispute has erupted between Akshaye and the makers of Drishyam 3, after Kumar Mangat has sent the actor a legal notice accusing him of backing out of the film despite accepting the signing amount and committing his dates to the project. Mangat has sought compensation through this legal action, claiming significant financial losses following the Dhurandhar actor's sudden exit from the film. Akshaye, however, has not issued any statement on the matter so far.

Drishyam and Drishyam 2 were released in 2015 and 2022, respectively, and are official Hindi remakes of the 2013 and 2021 Malayalam films of the same titles. The Hindi franchise is headlined by Ajay Devgn, while Mohanlal led the original Malayalam versions. Drishyam 3 will serve as the final chapter of the crime thriller series. The Malayalam version has completed shooting, though its release date is yet to be announced, whereas the Hindi film began shooting this month and is slated to hit theatres on October 2, 2026.

