Jaideep Ahlawat shares photo with Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2026, calls it 'Virat Lamha': 'It was so amazing to meet you'

Jaideep Ahlawat described meeting Virat Kohli for the first time as a special moment and thanked him for taking the time out.

Jaideep Ahlawat seems to have had a fan moment of his own just ahead of the IPL 2026 season, as he finally met cricketer Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Paatal Lok actor shared a picture posing with the star batter. Along with the photo, he described meeting Kohli for the first time as a special moment and thanked him for taking the time out. He captioned the picture, "Virat Lamha... Just a day before the kick-off of IPL 2026. It was so amazing to finally meet you. Thank you for your time, Capt."

Meanwhile, Kohli has also been making headlines off the field. Just days before the start of IPL 2026, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper added a new tattoo to his collection. The design, inked on his left arm, was revealed by tattoo studio Aliens Tattoo, giving fans a closer look at the artwork.

On the cricket front, all eyes are now on Kohli as he gears up for another crucial IPL season. The star batter currently has 8,661 runs in 267 IPL matches, including eight centuries and 63 fifties. He is now within touching distance of becoming the first player in IPL history to reach the 9,000-run mark.

Apart from this, he is also nearing another milestone. With 9,085 runs across the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League T20 for RCB, Kohli is on track to become the first player to score 10,000 runs for a single franchise in T20 cricket.

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