Jaideep Ahlawat shares emotional post after visiting Irrfan Khan’s home

After visiting the home of the late actor Irrfan Khan, the actor posted a fresh batch of pictures on social media a short while ago. Jaideep Ahlawat penned an emotional note as caption that read, "Dada… "The 'trees' you planted have started giving 'fruits'. @irrfan. Thank you so so much Ma’m @sikdarsutapa for everything … I felt like I was Home. We see you soon Bro @babil.i.k. Love You."

In the first image, the actor is seen standing next to a picture of Irrfan. The two other images showed him sitting amidst a large number of mangoes. In addition, Jaideep posted a picture of the book Irrfan: Dialogues With The Wind and a sneak peek at the letter Sutapa had written for him in it. Sutapa responded to the images by commenting ,"Some relations are not blood is what I felt with you yesterday. my blessings always."

Nearly two years have passed since renowned actor Irrfan Khan lost his fight with cancer. But his loved ones and friends continue to cherish and remember him. The actor had treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour before departing for paradise on April 29, 2020. Sons Babil Khan and Ayan Khan, as well as his wife Sutapa Sikdar, survive the legendary actor. Babil will make his acting debut in the upcoming Qala etflix original. He will also appear in the upcoming, unnamed film by director Shoojit Sircar.

In the meanwhile, work-wise. In Sujoy Ghosh's murder mystery Devotion of Suspect X, which is currently streaming on Netflix, Jaideep is being appriciated. It is a film version of The Devotion of Suspect X, one of Keigo Higashino's most well-known books.