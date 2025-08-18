'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Jaideep Ahlawat sets the stage on fire, overshadows Malaika Arora with his ‘killer’ bhangra moves; fans can’t stop watching viral video

While Malaika and Mukesh tried to copy the dancer’s moves, Jaideep suddenly stepped in, owning the stage with his effortless bhangra. Malaika clapped and cheered as the crowd broke into loud chants of “Once more!”

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 11:50 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram

Earlier this year, Jaideep Ahlawat grabbed attention with his fiery performance in the Jewel Thief song Jaadu. And now, he has done it once more. At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025, the actor stunned everyone with an unplanned bhangra, leaving the audience cheering for more.

Viral Bhangra Moment at IFFM

A video shared by IFFM from the Remitly Dance Competition shows Jaideep on stage with Malaika Arora and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. While Malaika and Mukesh tried to copy the dancer’s moves, Jaideep suddenly stepped in, owning the stage with his effortless bhangra. Malaika clapped and cheered as the crowd broke into loud chants of “Once more!”

Fans Shower Him With Praise

Social media couldn’t stop talking about his performance. A fan wrote, “Bhai, I didn’t even notice Malaika until the end.” Another said, “Jaideep rock, Malaika shocked.” One more added, “The way you were standing and then said ‘Now I’ll do’ waah waah waah waah.” Many called him a complete vibe and even demanded to see him in more dance numbers.

A Big Win at IFFM

Along with his viral dance, Jaideep also won the Best Actor – Web Series award for his role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok Season 2. The award added to his celebration, making the festival even more special.

Jaideep’s career graph continues to rise. He will soon be seen in The Family Man Season 3 alongside Manoj Bajpayee, which is expected to release in November 2025 on Prime Video. His other upcoming projects include Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis with Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, and Sikandar Kher. He also has King, a Siddharth Anand directorial starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and Saurabh Shukla.

