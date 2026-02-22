Jaideep Ahlawat reveals why he agreed for blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra Season 2: 'Sudip Sharma had no clue about it'

Talking about his surprise cameo in Kohrra Season 2, Jaideep Ahlawat said, "I don't think Sudip Bhai is allowed to make a crime procedural drama without me anymore." Ahlawat, who first broke out in a big way with Sharma's Paatal Lok, is seen as a railway lineman in the Netflix show.

Jaideep Ahlawat features in a blink and you miss it cameo in Sudip Sharma's Kohrra Season 2 and the actor says he was grateful to be a part of the story that is receiving a lot of acclaim on Netflix since its release. Headlined by Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, the gripping crime drama revolves around their characters trying to unravel the mystery behind the murder of a woman in a Punjab village. Ahlawat, who first broke out in a big way with Sharma's Paatal Lok, is seen as a railway lineman in the Netflix show.

In a statement, the Raazi actor shared, "Working with Sudip Bhai doesn’t even feel like work anymore, so when the opportunity arose, I just had to take it. Sudip Bhai had no clue that I would be playing the role of the railway lineman, but my shoot schedules crossed, I discussed it with (writers) Gunjit (Chopra) and Diggy (Sisodia) and thought this would be such an interesting bit. I don't think Sudip Bhai is allowed to make a crime procedural drama without me anymore, Haha! But seriously, Kohrra 2 is a rare gem in storytelling, and I was grateful I could be a part of it somehow, even if it might be hard to catch on your first watch."

Kohrra Season 2 broke into Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Shows this week. Released on February 11, the show featured Sobti as an assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi with Singh as a commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur. Apart from Mona and Barun, the second season also features Anurag Arora, Rannvijay Singh, Pooja Bhamrah, Muskan Arora, Ekta Sodhi, Prayrak Mehta, and Pardeep Singh Cheema among others. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Kohrra Season 2 is produced by A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three Productions.

