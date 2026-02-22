FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district

Anubhav Sinha reveals Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: 'I had sent them money but...'

'Kaise manage karte ho?': Gautam Gambhir's fan interaction before IND vs SA clash goes viral - Watch

ICMAI CMA June exam schedule 2026: Foundation, Intermediate, final exam dates released; here's what candidates should know

Donald Trump responds to Supreme Court decision overturning global tariffs: 'So it's a loss, then?'

Donald Trump sends 'Great Hospital Boat' to Greenland, claims many are 'sick'

Jaideep Ahlawat reveals why he agreed for blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra Season 2: 'Sudip Sharma had no clue about it'

'Learn to respect someone's opinion': Mohammad Amir refuses to backtrack after 'slogger' dig at Abhishek Sharma

Taapsee Pannu bashes South industry for 'embarrassing' demands: 'Often asked to wear padded bra'

T20 World Cup 2026: What happened last time when India faced South Africa in Ahmedabad?

Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'

Priyanka shares advice for daughter Malti if she chooses to become actress

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district

Two JeM terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kishtwar

Anubhav Sinha reveals Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: 'I had sent them money but...'

Naseeruddin, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: Anubhav Sinha

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts

Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations

Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive

From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral

From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding

BOLLYWOOD

Jaideep Ahlawat reveals why he agreed for blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra Season 2: 'Sudip Sharma had no clue about it'

Talking about his surprise cameo in Kohrra Season 2, Jaideep Ahlawat said, "I don't think Sudip Bhai is allowed to make a crime procedural drama without me anymore." Ahlawat, who first broke out in a big way with Sharma's Paatal Lok, is seen as a railway lineman in the Netflix show.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 03:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Jaideep Ahlawat reveals why he agreed for blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra Season 2: 'Sudip Sharma had no clue about it'
Jaideep Ahlawat cameo in Kohrra 2
Jaideep Ahlawat features in a blink and you miss it cameo in Sudip Sharma's Kohrra Season 2 and the actor says he was grateful to be a part of the story that is receiving a lot of acclaim on Netflix since its release. Headlined by Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, the gripping crime drama revolves around their characters trying to unravel the mystery behind the murder of a woman in a Punjab village. Ahlawat, who first broke out in a big way with Sharma's Paatal Lok, is seen as a railway lineman in the Netflix show.

In a statement, the Raazi actor shared, "Working with Sudip Bhai doesn’t even feel like work anymore, so when the opportunity arose, I just had to take it. Sudip Bhai had no clue that I would be playing the role of the railway lineman, but my shoot schedules crossed, I discussed it with (writers) Gunjit (Chopra) and Diggy (Sisodia) and thought this would be such an interesting bit. I don't think Sudip Bhai is allowed to make a crime procedural drama without me anymore, Haha! But seriously, Kohrra 2 is a rare gem in storytelling, and I was grateful I could be a part of it somehow, even if it might be hard to catch on your first watch."

Kohrra Season 2 broke into Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Shows this week. Released on February 11, the show featured Sobti as an assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi with Singh as a commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur. Apart from Mona and Barun, the second season also features Anurag Arora, Rannvijay Singh, Pooja Bhamrah, Muskan Arora, Ekta Sodhi, Prayrak Mehta, and Pardeep Singh Cheema among others. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Kohrra Season 2 is produced by A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three Productions.

