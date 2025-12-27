Jaideep Ahlawat replaces Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3, producer sends legal notice to Dhurandhar actor: 'Success sar pe chadh gayi, chamchon ne dimaag...'

Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat has revealed why Akshaye Khanna left Drishyam 3 and informed that Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced the Dhurandhar actor in the crime thriller franchise led by Ajay Devgn.

Akshaye Khanna has been enjoying renewed appreciation and a growing fan base following his powerful performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar that has grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The actor has also grabbed headlines for his shocking exit from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3, with claims suggesting he walked out after demanding a steep fee hike. However, producer Kumar Mangat has now addressed the reports, clarifying that Akshaye’s fees was never the reason behind his exit from the crime thriller. Khanna had entered the franchise in Drishyam 2 as the police officer IG Tarun Ahlawat.

Kumar told Hindustan Times, "We had signed him for the fees he asked for. We had even given money to the costume designers and they had begun work on his look. One fine day, and this is before Dhurandhar’s release, Akshaye said he wanted his character (who was bald) to have hair because people had praised his look. Abhishek (Pathak, director of Drishyam 3) said it’s not possible because the threequel of Drishyam begins from the same night as the second installment, 6 ghante ke gap mein toh baal nahi aa sakte. He had agreed then, we have everything on record."

Adding that people around Akshaye have influenced him, the producer further stated, "Aas paas ke chamchon ne dimaag mein daal diya uske, ki Dhurandhar ka look aapka achha laga, ab se aap ussi look mein kaam karo, Aise thodi hota hai! Har film ka look alag hota hai. What happens is sometimes, a side actor is cast in an ensemble. And when the film works, he/she thinks the film worked because of them. But a lot of people contribute to making a film a hit."

"When I had made Section 375 (2019) with Akshaye, he had no work for four years. And I had told him, that after Drishyam 2, roles will be written for him. We were such good friends, he would come to our office every month and have food with us. Achanak success sar pe chadh gayi", Kumar shared. He added that just a day before Dhurandhar's release, Akshaye simply sent a message saying he's leaving the film. "He didn’t give any reason, neither did he answer calls. It’s his habit, when he doesn’t want to talk, he won’t take calls. When he is in need, then he will call you 20 times", the producer said.

Kumar Mangat also revealed that they have replaced Akshaye Khanna with Jaideep Ahlawat in Drishyam 3. He also shared that he has sent a legal notice to the Taal actor as they suffered monetary losses due to his sudden exit. He stated, "Jaideep is a better actor. The character has been tweaked by Abhishek a little. Pehle wala set tod diya, ab set dobara lagega, baaki shoot Jaideep ke saath karenge. I will definitely take compensation from Akshaye for this. It’s not easy, that you commit for a film, take money and then leave. Even if he wants to return to the film now, we won't work with him. Na kabhi dobara kaam karna hai, iss tarah ke behaviour ke baad."

Drishyam and Drishyam 2 released in 2015 and 2022, respectively. Both the films have been official remakes of the 2013 and 2021 Malayalam movies of the same name. While the Hindi franchise is led by Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal has headlined the original films. Drishyam 3 will be the final installment in the crime thriller franchise. The Malayalam version has finished shooting but the exact release date hasn't been announced yet, while the Hindi one has locked its release date as October 2, 2026.

