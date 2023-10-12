Jaideep Ahlawat recalls getting nightmares after Raazi, reveals Alia Bhatt ‘threatened’ to block his number if...

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls getting nightmares after working in Raazi, reveals why Alia Bhatt once threatened to block his number

Jaideep Ahlawat who recently impressed the audience with his performance in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan recalled working on Meghana Gulzaar’s Raazi and revealed he used to get nightmares. The actor further recalled that Alia Bhatt ‘threatened’ to block his number.

In a conversation with his Jaane Jaan co-star Saurabh Sachdev, Jaideep Ahlawat talked about getting nightmares for the very first time in his life after working on Raazi and said, “It’s normal to be affected by work. With me, I started having nightmares during Raazi for the first time ever. I never used to have nightmares. But because I was so entrenched in the world of espionage at the time, because I had read up so much on the subject, I got scared. For the first time in my life, I would wake up with a start at night. I would see people running from guns and bombs.”

He added that he watched Raazi only after Alia Bhatt and Meghana threatened him to block his number and said, “I watched Raazi only after Meghna and Alia threatened to block my number. I went for the fourth screening.”

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi revolves around the story of Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent who is married into a Pakistani family by her father so that she can get some valuable pieces of information about the enemy. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvillkar, Rajit Kapoor, and Shishir Sharma among others in key roles. The film collected Rs 195.00 crore worldwide at the box office and went on to be a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat was recently seen in the movie Jaane Jaan helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The thriller also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma and received a positive response from the audience. Released on Netflix, the film marked Kareena’s OTT debut and is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

