Jaideep Ahlawat on why Gangs of Wasseypur 2 failed, says Anurag Kashyap tried to make Nawazuddin Siddiqui a mixture of..: 'Romance bhi do, Slow motion bhi do'

Jaideep Ahlawat opened up about why Gangs of Wasseypur 2 failed in comparison of creating an impact like Manoj Bajpayee -starrer Gangs of Wasseypur did. He admitted that Anurag lost the plot in the second part of iconic franchise.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur franchise is among the iconic crime sagas Bollywood has ever produced. The two-part action drama spans decades of rivalry between two families, Sardar Khan and Ramadhir Singh. The movie's success brought Manoj Bajpayee back into business and even gave Nawazuddin Siddiqui his first major leading role. GOW is often regarded as a tent pole to crime-drama, that carved paths for various talents including Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Faisal Malik (Prahlad cha from Panchayat). When Part One was released in June 2012, it became a success. However, Part 2, which was released in August 2012, couldn't earn as much as the prequel, despite positive reviews.

GOW 2 was a critical success, but a moderate financial success. Now, Jaideep Ahlawat, who played a key character in GOW, opened up about what went wrong with the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer.

Jaideep Ahlawat on why GOW 2 failed

In a podcast with Lallantop, when a journalist asked Jaideep why GOW 2 lacked the impact of Part One, Jaideep replied, "Yeh toh Anurag bhai se poochhna padega, but aapki baat main maanta hoon. Sach mein maanta hoon — us waqt utni samajh bhi nahi thi shayad aur na meri aukaat thi yeh baat bolne ki. Pehla part hai na, uska focus zyada tar kahani hai aur us kahani ke kirdaar hain. Doosre bhaag mein kabhi kabhi na bhatakta hua dikhai deta hai (This would have to be asked to Anurag bhai, but I do agree with what you're saying. Honestly, I really do. Maybe at that time, I didn’t have enough understanding — and perhaps I still don’t have the standing to say this — but the first part was largely focused on the story and its characters. In the second part, at times, it seemed to drift or lose focus)."

'Anurag made Nawazuddin a mixture of The Godfather, Pablo Escobar': Jaideep Ahlawat

The Pataal Lok actor further added, "Mujhe lagta hai Nawaz bhai ko Pablo Escobar aur Michael Corleone dono ek saath banane ki koshish ki ja rahi thi. Toh kabhi kabhi wo kahani ki bajaye lagta hai ke, "chalo theek hai yaar, sab de dete hain... bhai ko romance bhi de dete hain." Pehla part zyada interesting, zyada sahi bana hua hai — kahani ke taur par, kirdaron ke taur par (I feel like they were trying to make Nawaz bhai a mix of both Pablo Escobar and Michael Corleone. So at times, it felt like instead of focusing on the story, it was more like, "Alright, let’s just give him everything… let’s give him romance too." The first part was more interesting and better crafted — both in terms of the story and the characters)." On the work front, Jaideep was last seen in Jewel Thief.