'Jai Mummy Di': Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Segall try to escape their obsessive mothers in the first poster

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh who proved his mettle as an actor with Ujda Chaman this year is all set to continue his winning streak at the box office with his new film to be released early next year.

Today the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor took to his social media account and released the first poster of his upcoming quirky romantic comedy fil Jai Mummy Di which will also star Sonnalli Seygall as the female lead.

He shared, "Maa ka Pyaar ya Pyaar ki Maa ki aankh! #JaiMummyDi trailer out tomorrow...Releasing on 17th Jan...@JaiMummyDi @SonnalliSeygall #SupriyaPathak @poonamdhillon @Navjotalive @LuvFilms @TSeries @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar".

The trailer of the film would be released tomorrow but going by the first look it seems like the film is another lighthearted comedy from Luv Ranjan's playbook.

Jai Mummy Di will show the conflicting dynamics between the mothers of Sunny and Sonnalli's characters which leads to muddled chemistry between their children and other members of both the families.

The film directed by debutant Navjot Gulati will also star veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon who can be seen holding their respective children over their shoulders while the lead pair makes effort to get close to each other.

Jai Mummy Di will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and distributed by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and is all set for its release on January 17, 2020.

The film will also make for a reunion between Sunny and Sonnalli after their last outing Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.