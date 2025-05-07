Soon after Operation Sindoor was confirmed by the Indian government, celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh and Madhur Bhandarkar, reacted to India's retaliation forthe Pahalgam attack.

Hours after the Indian Army and Air Force's joint mission, Operation Sindoor, Bollywood celebs praised the retaliation and praised 'Jai Hind ki sena'. Several actors reacted to India’s overnight strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and parts of Pakistan.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh showed solidarity with the armed forces. On his X, he tweeted, "Jai Hind Ki Sena… Bharat Mata Ki Jai!!! #OperationSindoor." Nimrat Kaur, who's the daughter of a late Army veteran, wrote, "United with our forces. One country. One mission." Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also praised he joint mission, and wrote, "Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram."

Anupam Kher also lauded the Indian Army on X, and he tweeted, "On X, he wrote, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai #OperationSindoor." Paresh Rawal also lauded Operation Sindoor. On X, he dropped a series of folded hands emojis hashtags #operation_sindoor #IndianArmedForces. The gesture speaks for itself.

What is Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor is an Indian Army-Air Force joint op, in which 9 terror camps, situated at PoK, Pakistan, have been destroyed with air missiles. This mission was a retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 innocents were killed. Soon after the attack, a press release was share by the Indian government, confirming the attack, and also stating that the operation was "measured and non-escalatory."

The statement reads, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable."