BOLLYWOOD
After making her debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has made some unconventional choices in her career with films such as Good Luck Jerry, Gunjan Saxena, Mili, and Ulajh.
Daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late superstar actress Sridevi, Jahnvi Kapoor made her acting debut opposite Shahid Kapoor's step-brother Ishaan Khatter in the 2018 film Dhadak. She has since then made some unconventional choices in her career and impressed the audiences and critics with her sincere performances in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, and Ulajh.
Janhvi was recently a part of the panel discussion titled Women in Entertainment: Redefining the Industry on The Hollywood Reporter India, along with director Kiran Rao, actress Aditi Rao Hydari, producer Guneet Monga, and producer Archana Kalpathi. Kapoor then talked about how she wanted to prove to herself that she is an actor first and not just a star after Dhadak.
The Devara actress said, "After my first movie Dhadak, I feel like the kind of reactions I had and after what I expected out of myself as an actor, I just felt that I wanted to prove to myself that I have something to add. My agenda was more to be an actor and not much to be a star and that's what I needed to focus on first."
"Because I really am in love with the craft, I am in love with the world of cinema and I wanted to be a part of stories that meant something to me. I also believe, as an actor especially early on, it's actually very helpful to be a part of the scripts where your characters are well written on paper. It helps you in terms of performances as well. So I think I have been really fortunate to get those films", Janhvi concluded.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next feature in the romantic comedy Param Sundari, in which she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films,. Titled after the famous song from the 2021 film Mimi, Param Sundari will release on July 25.
Janhvi will also reunite with her Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari this year. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Akshay Oberoi. Backed by Karan Johar, the romantic drama was initially slated to release on April 18, but has been postponed and will now hit theatres on September 12.
