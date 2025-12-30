FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

'Jahaan Shri Krishna ne raasleela...': Sunny Leone's New Year event in Mathura cancelled after priests protest, call her 'porn star'

In a letter addressed to the District Magistrate, the Hindu religious organisation Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas requested the cancellation of Sunny Leone's New Year event in Mathura. Amid huge uproar from the religious groups in the city, the event was cancelled by the organisers.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 06:58 PM IST

'Jahaan Shri Krishna ne raasleela...': Sunny Leone's New Year event in Mathura cancelled after priests protest, call her 'porn star'
Sunny Leone/Instagram
Sunny Leone's New Year 2026 event at a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has been cancelled following strong objections from seers and religious groups in the city. The event was reportedly planned at a bar on New Year's Eve. However, shortly after the announcement, several seers raised objections, expressing anger about the show.

In a letter addressed to the District Magistrate on Monday, the Hindu religious organisation Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas requested the cancellation of the event. Amid the uproar by religious groups and mindful of the sanctity of the holy city, the event organisers decided to cancel the program.

Hotel owner Mitul Pathak told The Times of India that the event was planned as a DJ performance, not in any other capacity. "The DJ show was planned for a limited audience of 300 people, with ticketed entry. Four seating categories had been arranged for viewers, including hut, cabana, high terrace seating and couple standing", he said. He added that all administrative and legal norms were being followed for the event. "Despite this, we decided to cancel the programme in view of social and religious sentiments," he concluded..

Religious leader Dinesh Falhari Dharmacharya also shared the reasons behind the opposition to the event. Referring to Braj Bhumi as the land of "penance" and Lord Krishna, he told ANI, "The sadhus and saints had opposed this event because this is Braj Bhumi, the land where Lord Krishna performed the Maharas. This is a land of penance, and such events should not be held here. Sunny Leone has previously worked in porn films, and hence, she cannot do any event in our pure city."

Giriraj Singh, a Hindu group leader, also spoke to the news agency and thanked the state government for listening to the people. He praised the government for respecting the "sentiments" of the region and the sadhus, saying, "I would like to thank the Uttar Pradesh government on behalf of all the people of Braj Bhumi. I want to express my gratitude to the government for considering the sentiments of the people of Braj Bhumi and also for respecting the sadhus and sants."

READ | Jaideep Ahlawat to NOT replace Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, confirms director Abhishek Pathak

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
