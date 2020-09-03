Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam join Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor in 'Bhoot Police'

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam have joined the cast of 'Bhoot Police'. The announcement came a day after it was revealed that Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor would play the male leads in the film, which was originally announced with Saif, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, 'Bhoot Police' is being directed by Ragini MMS helmer Pavan Kirpalani. It is the first time that the cast is working with one another. In real life, Saif and Arjun are often spotted partying together (due to BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora).

The news was confirmed by the film's PRO. The shooting for the horror-comedy is set to begin by the end of the year 2020. Most film shootings were stalled and affected due to COVID-19, but the makers of 'Bhoot Police' are trying to keep up to the schedule.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is in news after he was roped in for Prabhas' much-awaited film 'Adipurush'. The actor plays the role of antagonist 'Lankesh', who represents 'the world's most intelligent demon' (something that reminds us of the Hindu mythological villain Raavan).

Directed by Om Raut, the film featured Saif as the villain after 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Saif Ali Khan had excitedly shared, "I am thrilled to be working with Omi Dada again. He has a really big vision and knowledge of technology to reinvigorate this story."

"The way Tanhaji was shot has taken me to a different level from the cutting edge era of cinema, and this time it would be a new experience. This is an extraordinary project and I am thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to fighting swords with the mighty Prabhas and playing the role of villian," he added.