Jacqueline Fernandez visited the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk on the occasion of Easter Sunday on April 20. Maye Musk, supermodel, nutritionist, and the mother of SpaceX and Tesla CEO, is in India for the launch of the Hindi translated edition of her book A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success. While Jacqueline wore a golden suit and covered her head with her dupatta, Maye opted for a yellow printed suit for their spiritual visit. In the viral photos, the two ladies are seen offering their prayers and taking blessings from the priest at the Siddhivinayak.

Speaking about their visit, Jacqueliene said in a statement, "It was such a beautiful experience to seek blessings at the temple with my dear friend Maye, who’s in India for her book launch. Maye’s book is a symbol of the resilience of a woman. It has taught me so much, especially that age is just a number and it shouldn’t define your dreams and goals."

This was Jacqueline's first public outing since her mother Kim Fernandez passed away earlier this month. Kim was hospitalised and admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra after suffering a heart stroke on March 24. After a 13-day battle, the actress's mother breathed her last on April 6.













Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the action thriller Fateh with Sonu Sood. She played an ethical hacker in the film, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. The film was released in the cinemas in January and is now streaming on JioHotstar.

She will be seen next in a special dance number in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, which hits theatres on May 1. The actress will be making her web series debut in the dance drama Hai Junoon, which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and will premiere on JioHotstar on May 16. Jacqueline also has the two comedies Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle lined up for release this year.

