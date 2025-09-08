Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Jacqueline Fernandez turns heads in shirt-inspired dress at Delhi award show: Watch viral video

Jacqueline Fernandez made a striking appearance at an award show in New Delhi, wearing a chic white off-shoulder poplin bustier shirtdress by Balmain.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 09:28 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Jacqueline Fernandez turns heads in shirt-inspired dress at Delhi award show: Watch viral video
Image credit: Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her glamorous style and radiant personality, made a bold fashion statement at an award show in New Delhi this week. The Bollywood beauty stepped onto the red carpet in a white, long-sleeved poplin bustier dress from luxury fashion house Balmain.

The off-shoulder piece featured a shirt-inspired design with structured collars, crisp detailing, and dramatic sleeves. The cinched waist and subtle slit added a touch of modern elegance, blending tailored sophistication with high-fashion flair.

While the look sparked plenty of conversation online, many admired how Jacqueline carried it with her signature poise and confidence. Even on platforms like Reddit, where her video was widely shared, comments ranged from lighthearted jokes to appreciation for her ability to pull off a daring silhouette.

From the dramatic sleeves to the sharp detailing, Jacqueline’s outfit was a fresh twist on classic shirtdress style — proving that she’s never afraid to experiment and stand out on the red carpet.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
