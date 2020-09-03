Jacqueline Fernandez tests negative for COVID-19 after two crew members from brand shoot get infected

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram story and revealed two of the crew members from the brand shoot she was about to start have been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor revealed that the whole shoot crew got themselves tested as a precautionary measure and the results of two people came positive. Jacqueline also revealed that she and the rest of the team have been tested negative and keeping themselves safe.

The Race 3 actor's post read as "Hello Everyone,

We were beginning to adopt the new normal and getting back to work for a brand shoot and as a precautionary measure, the entire shoot crew was getting tested.

I would like to inform you that two people from the shoot crew have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19.

We have delayed the shoot as the safety of the people is of utmost importance. Both the infected members are currently self-isolating and being treated.

The rest of the crew and I have tested negative but are taking all the necessary safety measures and following the guidelines strictly.

I would like to thank the BMC officials for all their help and guidance."

Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline has been roped in to play one of the leads in Bhoot Police alongside Yami Gautam. The film has Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as the male leads. The film is being helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The shooting will take place by the end of 2020 in the northern hilly cities of Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Palampur.