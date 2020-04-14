Jacqueline Fernandez speaks about her 'low' days, what helps her cope

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez says that she might look chirpy and happy at all times but she also has her share of bad days. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her mental health and said that being around people makes getting through the tough times easier.

"I think those (dull) days happen all the time. It is also because we are in an industry where every day there is speculation or rumours, and then there are social media platforms. You have access to so much information on what people think about you, say about you, it is on a public platform," Jacqueline told Pinkvilla during an interview.

She further added that she is not happy all the time but only expresses her feelings to her therapist. "We have those days too. I don’t verbalise it but sometimes just having people around is nice. I might not tell them about my problems; I rarely do, except with my therapist. But at the same time, just having people around you makes you forget about these problems," she added.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was directly released on Netflix and was one of the most-watched films in India on the streaming platform. Apart from this, Jacqueline has another Netflix film titled Mrs Serial Killer lined up for release. Directed by Shirish Kunder, the film will see her go the extra mile to save her husband, who has been wrongly framed for serial murders.