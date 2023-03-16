Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez shows her sizzling moves on Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan at Bhojpuri film awards, video goes viral

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted performing at International Bhojpuri Film Awards, also known as IBFA 2023 in Dubai. The actress stunned the audience by performing at the awards night. Jacqueline was among other artists who graced the awards night, and she danced to her superhit number Chityaan Kalaiyaan.

In the video captured by fashion designer Namita Alexander, Jacqueline was captured mesmerizing the audience at the awards night. The special event was held at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Soon the video was re-shared by the actress' fan club, and it went viral instantly.

The actress' fan club posted the video on the Twitter handle, and wrote, "#JacquelineFernandez slays in her gorgeous traditional moves in her yesterday performance in Dubai. Reportedly she charged around whopping 3 crs for this performance! #IBFADUBAI was held in famous Coca Coala Arena! Her act was surrounded with multiple dance styles!"

Here's the video

#JacquelineFernandez slays in her gorgeous traditional moves in her yesterday performance in Dubai

Reportedly she charged around whopping 3 crs for this performance ! #IBFADUBAI was held in famous Coca Coala Arena !

Her act was surrounded with multiple dance styles ! pic.twitter.com/rRMAMBeZ8p March 16, 2023

As soon as the fan club shared the video, several of her fans reacted to it and retweeted the video. A user wrote, "#jacquelinefernandez coco coala Arena #Dubai dancing performance activity well indeed good wishes to your entire team almost reaching out exploring all over the world #Charmingsweetbeautylegendarybollywoodactress best talented actress almost reaching out."

Apart from Jacqueline, Govinda, Rashmi Desai, Zain Imam, Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale performed at the award event. The award night was graced by the biggest Bhojpuri stars including Ravi Kishen, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Pradeep Pandey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Kajal Raghwani. On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Ram Setu. She will next be seen Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol and Nargis Fakhri.