Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez shows her sizzling moves on Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan at Bhojpuri film awards, video goes viral

Jacqueline Fernandez was among the biggest entertainer at International Bhojpuri Film Awards in Dubai. Take a look at the whistle-worthy performance of the actress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted performing at International Bhojpuri Film Awards, also known as IBFA 2023 in Dubai. The actress stunned the audience by performing at the awards night. Jacqueline was among other artists who graced the awards night, and she danced to her superhit number Chityaan Kalaiyaan. 

In the video captured by fashion designer Namita Alexander, Jacqueline was captured mesmerizing the audience at the awards night. The special event was held at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Soon the video was re-shared by the actress' fan club, and it went viral instantly. 

The actress' fan club posted the video on the Twitter handle, and wrote, "#JacquelineFernandez slays in her gorgeous traditional moves in her yesterday performance in Dubai. Reportedly she charged around whopping 3 crs for this performance! #IBFADUBAI was held in famous Coca Coala Arena! Her act was surrounded with multiple dance styles!" 

 

Here's the video

As soon as the fan club shared the video, several of her fans reacted to it and retweeted the video. A user wrote, "#jacquelinefernandez coco coala Arena #Dubai dancing performance activity well indeed good wishes to your entire team almost reaching out exploring all over the world #Charmingsweetbeautylegendarybollywoodactress best talented actress almost reaching out." 

Apart from Jacqueline, Govinda, Rashmi Desai, Zain Imam, Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale performed at the award event. The award night was graced by the biggest Bhojpuri stars including Ravi Kishen, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Pradeep Pandey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Kajal Raghwani. On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Ram Setu. She will next be seen Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol and Nargis Fakhri.  

Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Holi 2023: 5 Bollywood diva's inspired outfits to celebrate the festival of colours
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in bold outfits, shares sexy photos on Instagram
Shane Warne: Remembering the Australia cricket legend on his 1st death anniversary
