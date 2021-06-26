Jacqueline Fernandez shares glimpses of her horse-riding session, says ‘successfully fell off my horse today'

Jacqueline Fernandez is often seen indulging in a lot of different activities, be it yoga, gym, pole dancing and whatnot.

Being an active Instagram user, she makes sure to keep her fans updated on her productivity and work.

Over the years Jacqueline has been seen enjoying some horse-riding sessions, adding to that she updated her fans about a recent one. She took to her Instagram and shared stories post a ‘mud baring’ incident.

In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a white polo shirt with horse riding pants. She topped her look with a wide smile.

Jacqueline wrote ‘No pics pls’ on the first photo, referring to the horse’s expression. Her pant was covered in mud in the second photo to which she wrote ‘successfully fell of my horse today’.

Recently the actress shared that after a long time she had a productive day pole dancing. A video was shared on Instagram by Chandini in which she and Jacqueline were acing the pole dancing game. She wrote, “Back to the pole after three years with my favourite human @jacquelinef143!” She also added the FKA Twigs song 'Two Weeks' as the background music.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen next in 'Ram Setu' with Akshay Kumar. She also has another movie titled Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar. Directed by Farhad Samji, it also stars Kriti Sanon. Jacqueline is currently waiting for the release of the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, which also features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam