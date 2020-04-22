Jacqueline Fernandez's 'sunrise buddy' is Salman Khan's 'love'; here's proof

It's a known fact that Jacqueline Fernandez is among those celebs who are staying at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. She has been sharing photos and videos shot at the plush farmhouse while having fun during self quarantining. Meanwhile, a few days back, Salman had taken to his social media pages and shared a few photos and a video while horseriding. He also kissed his favourite horse and munched on grass as well.

A while back, Jacqueline posted a few photos featuring the same horse as she went for a ride amidst sunrise. The actor is seen donning a stylish look wearing a white tee with cream trousers and knee-high boots. Jackky, as she is fondly called, also clicked a selfie with the horse. She captioned her post as "Selfie King! My sunrise buddy".

Check out her photos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Netflix Original film Mrs Serial Killer. In the thriller flick, the actor will be seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Directed by Shirish Kunder, the film will be streamed on May 1, 2020.

While talking to DNA After Hrs, Jacqueline revealed how she got into the skin of her character for Mrs Serial Killer. The actor shared, "I feel that to be equipped with the gravity of every emotion, it is necessary to understand the depth. My character can be in a grey zone and I have to be prepared to be able to do it in the genre that the movie is set in. I chose to watch the films that would send chills down my spine, and also some that were thought-provoking. Particularly, like You, The Hunt For The BTK Killer, Mindhunter, Darr, Saath Khoon Maaf, Ahilya and Raman Raghav 2.0 made me understand the minutest details that would go into portraying a character of so many layers."