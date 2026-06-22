Jacqueline Fernandez's bodyguard holds her wrist, takes her away from fans; internet reacts: 'Touch karne ka right kisne diya?'

A viral video of Jacqueline Fernandez posing with fans at a Mumbai event has sparked online debate after her bodyguard was seen holding her wrist and trying to move her away from the crowd.

Jacqueline Fernandez attended an event in Mumbai on Saturday, but it wasn't just her appearance that caught everyone's attention. A video from the event has gone viral on social media, with many users discussing the conduct of the actress' bodyguard.

The clip shows Jacqueline interacting with fans and appearing eager to pose for photographs with them. However, as fans gathered around the stage, her bodyguard was seen holding her wrist and attempting to lead her away from the crowd.

Despite his efforts to move her along, Jacqueline stopped to acknowledge her fans and continued posing for pictures, a gesture that earned praise from many online.

Social Media Divided Over Bodyguard's Actions

The viral video sparked mixed reactions among social media users. While some felt the bodyguard's behaviour appeared unnecessarily forceful and questioned whether physically guiding the actress in that manner was appropriate, others defended his actions, saying celebrity security personnel are trained to prioritise safety in crowded situations and often have to act quickly to avoid potential risks.

The incident once again brought attention to the fine balance celebrity bodyguards must maintain between ensuring security and allowing stars to interact with their fans.

Jacqueline's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, which is scheduled to release on June 26, 2026.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the multi-starrer comedy features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal, among several others.

The film has generated considerable pre-release buzz through its promotional material, and trade watchers are keen to see how it performs at the box office.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Jacqueline may also headline a horror film, although the makers are yet to make an official announcement.