Jacqueline Fernandez recreates Cindy Crawford's 1992 Pepsi ad, Karan Johar reacts

On Monday, Karan Johar shared an advertisement featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. Upon sharing the ad on Instagram, the director remarked, "Can't take my eyes off this new Pepsi Black ad." In the retro-inspired video, Jacqueline can be seen riding a bike to a remote gas station and arriving in style. It's interesting to note that Jacqueline's appearance and the setting of the campaign are recreations of a Pepsi advertisement from 1992 starring former supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Jacqueline and Cindy are shown grabbing a quick drink at a gas station in both advertisements. They can be seen wearing a white tank top and denim shorts. Two lads are seen filling up their car in the one-minute clip Karan Johar posted, while a woman on a bike stops at the gas station in the middle of nowhere. It becomes clear who the woman is as she parks her bike and takes off her helmet. She then moves towards a vending machine and sips from a can of Pepsi Black.

The boys seem astounded, but the video leaves you wondering whether they are mesmerised by Jacqueline's presence or by the new Pepsi Black can. It is eventually shown that the boys were mesmerised by the new beverage throughout this entire time. On the video Karan published, many people commented. Many others commented with the word "lovely," while others added heart and fire emojis.

Women's Health reported in 2021 that the 1992 Pepsi advertisement, which was first shown at the Super Bowl in the US, caused a tremendous stir. Cindy Crawford visited the original location of the shoot again and posted her images there on September 8, 2021, using a similar style.