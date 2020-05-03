Jacqueline Fernandez on playing 'once in a lifetime' character Sona Mukherjee in Mrs Serial Killer

Jacqueline Fernandez has always given fine performances on screen and is always seen in happy and bubbly characters. She has always entertained the audiences with her performances. Her all-new film on OTT platform Netflix titled Mrs. Serial Killer released on May 1 and Jacqueline is here to spill some beans on how she took up this very difficult character.

Talking about her performances, her latest one being the film titled Mrs. Serial Killer which also marks her debut on the OTT platform, Jacqueline left the audiences stunned with her performance. Everyone who has seen it had nothing less than praises for the actress. Jacqueline stepped out of her comfort zone and took up something completely different- a dark and layered character.

Jacqueline, speaking about what made her excited for the role, in a recent interview, said, "Very rarely do these things come along. I knew it'd require a lot of work." She further added, "Every single scene is intense, she is going through a roller coaster of emotions. It is such a great fulfilling experience, once for a lifetime."

Jacqueline's new dark grey avatar is being appreciated by everyone. The actress proves it once again of how versatile she is as an actress and the fact, that she can mold herself in any shape the character demands and will go to all lengths in achieving the perfection the character requires.