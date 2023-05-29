Search icon
Jacqueline Fernandez-Nora Fatehi follow each other on Instagram amid legal battle, fans quip 'kabhi souten kabhi saheli'

Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have seemingly followed each other again on Instagram, months after their public fallout due to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi

Have Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi buried the hatchet? So, it would seem. The two actresses, who have been embroiled in a messy legal battle, have followed each other on social media again, and while they have not interacted again on the platform, it is a marked difference from a couple of months ago when they were sending legal notices to each other.

Eagle-eyed fans noted this week that Nora and Jacqueline are back to following each other on Instagram. They had been on cordial terms for years but had reportedly unfollowed each other last year after their names came in the extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Now, their following list has each other’s names once again.

Nora and Jacqueline started following each other on Insta again!
by u/ADTSR in BollyBlindsNGossip

Screengrabs of their following list were shared by fans with some snarky and funny comments on various social media platform. In a post on the subreddit Bolly Blinds n Gossip, one fan quipped, “Kabhi soutan kabhi saheli.” Another joked, “Sukesh Chandrashekhar for the win.” Many wondered if they had unfollowed each other in the first place, to which one Reddit user clarified, “They did. I checked Nora’s page after the whole Disha Mouni and Nora issue. Saw she was following none of them. She still doesn’t but started following Jacky whom she was not following earlier.”

The history of Nora and Jacqueline’s feud

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a conman, had been arrested in 2021 in connection with a Rs-200 crore extortion case. Pictures leaked online appeared to show he was in a relationship with Jacqueline, something he claimed as well. Jacqueline said Sukesh ‘had ruined’ her career and said she was a victim of his fraud too. Nora Fatehi, who had also received gifts from Sukesh, and Jacqueline made some statements against her in her testimony in the case. In repsonse, Nora filed a defamation case against Jacqueline. However, later they both became witnesses against Sukesh in the case.

Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
