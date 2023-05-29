Jacqueline Fernandez-Nora Fatehi follow each other on Instagram amid legal battle, fans quip 'kabhi souten kabhi saheli'

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi

Have Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi buried the hatchet? So, it would seem. The two actresses, who have been embroiled in a messy legal battle, have followed each other on social media again, and while they have not interacted again on the platform, it is a marked difference from a couple of months ago when they were sending legal notices to each other.

Eagle-eyed fans noted this week that Nora and Jacqueline are back to following each other on Instagram. They had been on cordial terms for years but had reportedly unfollowed each other last year after their names came in the extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Now, their following list has each other’s names once again.

Screengrabs of their following list were shared by fans with some snarky and funny comments on various social media platform. In a post on the subreddit Bolly Blinds n Gossip, one fan quipped, “Kabhi soutan kabhi saheli.” Another joked, “Sukesh Chandrashekhar for the win.” Many wondered if they had unfollowed each other in the first place, to which one Reddit user clarified, “They did. I checked Nora’s page after the whole Disha Mouni and Nora issue. Saw she was following none of them. She still doesn’t but started following Jacky whom she was not following earlier.”

The history of Nora and Jacqueline’s feud

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a conman, had been arrested in 2021 in connection with a Rs-200 crore extortion case. Pictures leaked online appeared to show he was in a relationship with Jacqueline, something he claimed as well. Jacqueline said Sukesh ‘had ruined’ her career and said she was a victim of his fraud too. Nora Fatehi, who had also received gifts from Sukesh, and Jacqueline made some statements against her in her testimony in the case. In repsonse, Nora filed a defamation case against Jacqueline. However, later they both became witnesses against Sukesh in the case.