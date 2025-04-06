Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim Fernandez was admitted to a hospital afte suffering a heart stroke on March 24.

Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim Fernandez has passed away in Mumbai on April 6. Kim was hospitalised and admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra after suffering a heart stroke on March 24. After a 13-day battle, the actress's mother breathed her last on Sunday.

Jacqueline, who was quite close to her mother, is yet to issue an official statement. She had immediately flown back to her mom Kim after she heard of her hospitalisation. In the last two weeks, the Housefull 2 actress was seen visiting the Lilavati Hospital multiple times to be with her mother's side during the difficult time for the family.

The actress was slated to perform at the IPL ceremony on March 26 in Guwahati ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. She skipped her performance and chose to remain with her mother. A source close to the actress was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "Jacqueline’s mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors. In these challenging times, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother’s side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL ceremony."



While speaking to the media in 2014, Jacqueline had called her mother "an inspiration" and said, "My mom always supported me. I miss her a lot. I live here alone without my parents. There are these two people who have been so strong and they have been such an inspiration for me which always keeps me going."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the action thriller Fateh with Sonu Sood. She played an ethical hacker in the film, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. The film was released in the cinemas in January and is now streaming on JioHotstar.