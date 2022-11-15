Jacqueline Fernandez mobbed outside court after getting bail in Rs 200 crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar case

Credit: ANI-Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Tuesday, a Delhi court granted pre-arrest bail to actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rs 200 crore money-laundering case which involved multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

When Jacqueline Fernandez came outside the court, a number of people surrounded her. In the viral video, the actress can be seen getting uncomfortable. Netizens have also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Galti kar rahe they tum log. Ek camera seedha uske muh me ghusa dete na. Itni door bhi kyu rakha.” The second one said, “Let her breath.”

#WATCH | Jacqueline Fernandez leaves from Delhi's Patiala House Court after getting bail in Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pic.twitter.com/d1qjSaLZeg — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

The third person mentioned, “ this is wrong. I don’t think this is the way to hound someone.” One of the social media users compared her situation with Rhea Chakraborty and wrote, “This has such Rhea Chakraborty vibes. The way she was treated in her case was sad.”



For the unversed, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik delivered the order which had been reserved last week. A detailed copy of the order will be made available later in the day.



The ED had recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet naming Jacqueline as an accused. On September 26, the court granted interim protection from arrest to Jacqueline. Jacqueline and another Bollywood personality, Nora Fatehi, have recorded their statements as witnesses in the case.

Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were attached by the ED. The probe agency termed these gifts and properties as "proceeds" of crime received by Jacqueline and Nora.

In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide to Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Bollywood actors. It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Jacqueline and drop them at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments.

Last December, the probe agency had filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh. As per official sources, Chandrashekhar has spent around 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs. A few had refused to take gifts from him. (With inputs from IANS)