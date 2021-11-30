Jacqueline Fernandez kisses conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in mirror selfie, photo goes viral

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news since last few months as she has been questioned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case. There have been rumours that the prime accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a millionaire conman allegedly involved in extortion, was briefly dating the Bollywood star. Jacqueline has categorically denied such rumours.

Last week, a picture showing Sukesh planting a kiss on the actress's cheek had surfaced online and went viral. On Tuesday, another picture in which the two of them can be seen sharing a private moment has surfaced and went viral. In this picture originally accessed by Bollywood Hungama, Jacqueline can be seen kissing Sukesh Chandrashekhar on his cheek as he clicks a mirror selfie.





The photo was reportedly clicked in April-June this year when Sukesh was out on interim jail. As per the ED sources, the conman had met the B-town diva about four times in Chennai and had also arranged a private jet for her for these meetings. Earlier, it was reported in the media that he even called her from the prison and sent her chocolates and flowers as gifts.

For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has allegedly extorted hundreds of crores from businessmen, politicians and celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

Currently, the case is under investigation and he is lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail.