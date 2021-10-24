Jacqueline Fernandez finally breaks SILENCE over reports that she dated jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is having tough times these days as she was once again summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The ED has summoned Jacqueline twice in connection with this case.

In a latest twist, Chandrashekhar’s lawyer claimed on Saturday that Jacqueline Fernandez was dating the alleged conman Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline’s spokesperson has slammed Chandrashekhar's lawyer's statement asserting she has no connection with Chandrashekhar or his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul.

Jacqueline’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”

Earlier, Chandrashekhar's lawyer Anant Malik had said, “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse’s mouth.”

Jacqueline appeared before ED in August to record her statement in Rs 200 crore money laundering case. She was called again on Wednesday and her statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is to be noted that actress Nora Fatehi was also summoned by the agency in the case.