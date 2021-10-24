Jacqueline Fernandez drops cryptic post amid ED questioning over money laundering

Last Monday, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate as a witness in a money laundering case after being summoned many times. The actress was called to appear as a witness in the money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and his actress wife Leena Maria Paul.

In the midst of the ED interrogation, Jacqueline took to Instagram on Sunday to post a mysterious yet motivating message. The actress shared two selfies on social media. Both photos were adorable and amusing, with Jacqueline's silly smile. The actress captioned her selfie with a reassuring quote that read, "torn but not damaged."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actress Jacqueline Fernandez for a second time in connection with a money laundering case involving imprisoned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In connection with this matter, the ED has summoned Jacqueline twice.

Chandrashekhar's lawyer stated on Saturday that Jacqueline Fernandez was dating the alleged conman Chandrashekhar, in the latest twist in the case. Chandrashekhar's lawyer's declaration that Jacqueline has no link to him or his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul, has been criticised by Jacqueline's publicist.

Jacqueline’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”