Jacqueline Fernandez burns the internet with pictures in body-hugging suit

Gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez, who was seen in the film ‘Bhoot Police’, is wrapping up the year on a working note, similar to the way she started it. With several films in her pipeline, the actress is rounding off the year in fitting style. She knows how to set Instagram on fire with her saucy pictures, her latest photos are the proof.

On Saturday, Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram and posted three pictures in a body-hugging white suit. With her open hair, she posed wearing roller skates. Sporting a fresh look, the actress opted for minimum jewellery in her latest photoshoot. She matched her outfit with silver bracelets and a necklace. A number of her fans commented on her pictures. One of them wrote, “I love the way you look,” while another fan mentioned, “Beauty of the year.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Jacqueline is currently shooting for her film ‘Ram Setu’. She recently shared a video from the sets of the film as well. Other than that, the actress has had a year full of set hopping and we don't think it will stop anytime soon.

Jacqueline has a long list of films yet to release which includes ‘Cirkus’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Kick 2’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘Attack’. The actress also has a few unannounced projects and with this post, she has got the fans all excited and eagerly waiting for the announcements of the same.