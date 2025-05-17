Jacqueline Fernandez has reacted to how her parents had to struggle when she was named in the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar row, facing allegations of receiving expensive gifts.

For the first time, Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez has reacted to the struggle she faced after being named in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Race 2 actress recently joined The Hollywood Reporter, and she spoke about her parents' constant support in tough days, her last few months with her late mother, and working on the Hollywood project with Jean-Claude Van Damme.

In the past few years, the Aladin actress has been making headlines, facing public scrutiny due to her alleged connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Speaking about the challenges she has faced in her life, without naming Sukesh, Jacqueline said, "What we go through as actors in the industry, our parents also go through it. Everything is out there. It takes so much for parents to still support you through everything. My mother was always proud of me, and she would always want me to keep striving and dreaming."

For the unversed, in April 2025, the Delhi High Court reserved its order on Jacqueline’s petition contesting the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), related to her alleged involvement in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. The case is based on allegations that she received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh, which were allegedly part of a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Jacqueline Fernanddez on her last few months with her mother

Jacqueline's mom, Kim Fernandez, passed away on April 6, 2025. The Housefull 2 actress considers herself lucky that she got to spend the last few months with her. Recalling her best memory with her, Jacqueline wished she could have done more. "What could I have done more? It takes a lot of time to come to terms with it. I don’t think I have come to terms with it… She was always my biggest cheerleader," she asserted. On the work front, she will next be seen in Housefull 5, and she's also shooting Kill ‘Em All 2 with Jean-Claude Van Damme.