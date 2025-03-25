In light of this difficult situation, Jacqueline has made the difficult decision to prioritise her family's needs over her professional commitments.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes is currently facing a challenging time as her mother, Kim Fernandes, has been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra, Mumbai. Kim was rushed to the hospital due to a medical emergency, prompting Jacqueline to rush to her mother's side.

The actress was recently spotted outside the hospital, where paparazzi captured her concerned expression. According to sources close to the actress, Jacqueline's mother is still recovering in the ICU, and the family is anxiously awaiting further updates from the medical team.



In light of this difficult situation, Jacqueline has made the difficult decision to prioritise her family's needs over her professional commitments. Unfortunately, this means she will no longer be performing at the upcoming IPL Ceremony, an event at which she was initially scheduled to appear..

A source close to the actress shared, "Jacqueline's mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further updates from the doctors, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother's side during this challenging time." The source added that Jacqueline's decision to miss the IPL Ceremony was not taken lightly, but ultimately, her family's well-being took precedence.

For those who may not know, Kim Fernandez, Jacqueline's mother, resides in Manama, Bahrain. Her ancestry is diverse and multicultural, with roots in Malaysia and Canada. Interestingly, her maternal grandfather was from Canada, while her great-grandparents originally hailed from Goa, India, adding a touch of Indian heritage to her rich cultural background.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has several exciting projects lined up. She was last seen in Fateh alongside Sonu Sood and Naseeruddin Shah. Her upcoming projects include Welcome to the Jungle and Housefull 5, which are highly anticipated by her fans. Additionally, there are rumors that she will star alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming film Dancing Dad, although this has not been officially confirmed.