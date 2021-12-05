Jacqueline Fernadez stopped from leaving India over Rs 200 crore extortion case

In the last week of October, the ED had issued the lookout circular against Jacqueline. Sukesh Chandrashekar has been interrogated twice in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case. He gave gifts worth crores to Jacqueline. It includes a BMW car, an Arabian horse, 4 cats, a phone, and jewellery, apart from transferring significant sums of money to Jacqueline's account.

On Saturday, the ED had filed a 7000-page charge sheet in connection with the case in the court. According to reports, Jacqueline and Sukesh were also in a relationship for some time.

Earlier, a picture showing Sukesh planting a kiss on the actress's cheek had surfaced online and went viral. On Tuesday, another picture in which the two of them can be seen sharing a private moment has surfaced and went viral. In this picture originally accessed by Bollywood Hungama, Jacqueline can be seen kissing Sukesh Chandrashekhar on his cheek as he clicks a mirror selfie.

The photo was reportedly clicked in April-June this year when Sukesh was out on interim jail. As per the ED sources, the conman had met the B-town diva about four times in Chennai and had also arranged a private jet for her for these meetings. Earlier, it was reported in the media that he even called her from the prison and sent her chocolates and flowers as gifts.

For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has allegedly extorted hundreds of crores from businessmen, politicians and celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

Currently, the case is under investigation and he is lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail.