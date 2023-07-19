Jacqueliene Fernandez sets internet on fire, drops sexy photos in black crop top and low-waist jeans

Jacqueliene Fernandez looks hot in the photos that she shared on Instagram in a black crop top.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently changed the spelling of her name to Jacqueliene Fernandez, took to Instagram and dropped her sexy photos in a bold crop top and low-waist jeans.

She looks sizzling hot in the photos that are now going viral on social media. One of the social media users wrote, “Sukesh watching from jail.” The second one said, “Ab inhe bhi urfi didi k nashe ho gaye hai.” The third one said, “Someone is watching from jail.” The fourth one commented, “Why these days people are obsessed of being thin not fit.”

Take a look:

Jacqueline recently added an extra e to her name. This is not the first time when a Bollywood celebrity changed name. Earlier, actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Ajay Devgn also changed the spellings of their names.

On the work front, Jacqueliene Fernandez was last seen on the big screens in movies such as Ram Setu and Cirkus, where she did not succeed in making much impact. Up next, she has two promising projects in the lineup, including Crakk and Fateh

Talking about Crakk, apart from Jacqueliene, the movie will star Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. Made under the direction of Aditya Datt, the venture has been produced by Vidyut Jammwal, and Parag Sanghvi under the banner of Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures.

Jacqueliene also has Vaibhav Mishra's directorial Fateh. Made against the backdrop of cybercrime, the movie will see Sonu Sood in the lead.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez has been embroiled in controversies for a long time now because of her alleged links in the Rs 200 crore extortion case also involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Sukesh in a press statement issued through his lawyers Anant Malik and AK Singh stated that Nora always brainwashed him against Jacqueline, so she wanted him to leave Jacqueline and start dating her.

“Nora used to try calling me at least 10 times a day and if I don’t answer the call she used to keep on calling me. As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help bobby (Nora’s relative) in setting up a music production company which I did. She also kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewelry that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using till date, ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have, as the bags are worth more than Rs 2 crores", claims Sukesh.