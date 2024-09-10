Twitter
Bollywood

Jacqueliene Fernandez resumes work with month-long shoot for Housefull 5 in London

Jacqueliene Fernandez is leaving for London on the night of September 11 for an extensive 1-month shooting schedule.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 09:58 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Jacqueliene Fernandez resumes work with month-long shoot for Housefull 5 in London
The highly anticipated production of Housefull 5 is set to commence soon, with the film's cast and crew gearing up for what promises to be a significant addition to the popular comedy franchise.

According to sources, “The production for Housefull 5 is going to be underway soon, and Jacqueliene Fernandez is leaving for London on the night of September 11 for an extensive 1-month shooting schedule.” This latest installment in the Housefull series marks another exciting chapter for Jacqueliene, who has been a consistent presence in the franchise, contributing to its comedic and box office success.

The actress, known for her vibrant performances and comical timing, is expected to bring her signature charm to the film once again. With her departure to London imminent, preparations are in full swing to ensure that the shoot proceeds smoothly and efficiently.

The shooting schedule in London is set to be rigorous and demanding in order to ensure that Housefull 5 maintains the humor and entertainment that fans have come to expect from the franchise. The extended shoot in London also suggests that the film will feature diverse and picturesque locations, adding to its visual appeal. 

Jacqueliene will be seen sharing the screen with a star-studded cast in ‘Housefull 5’ including Akshay Kumar,  Riteish Deshmukh, and  all other reprising their roles from the previous films. There are sure to be new surprises in the casting that will bring added entertainment value and keep the audience engaged, as the film is scheduled for a 2025 release.

