Jackky Bhagnani reveals how Govinda reacted to Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 'It's not...'

Jackky Bhagnani reveals Govinda's reaction to Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 03:06 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Govinda on Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
When Amitabh Bachchan was trying to revive his career after Mrityudatta and Govinda were at the peak of his career, the superstars came together for Vashu Bhagnani's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and it turned out to be a blockbuster. Now, his son Jackky Bhagnani is all set to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan back on the big screen, this time starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. 

Recently, in a conversation with News 18, Jackky Bhagnani revealed that he showed Govinda the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and gave his approval. He said, "Amit's uncle was busy but I got an opportunity to meet Chichi bhaiya at his house a day before the trailer launch of the film and showed him the trailer. He saw it and said to me, ‘Your director is a very good man'."

Jackky further added, "When I asked him how he could predict the same, he told me that Ali hasn’t made a film but cinema with Bade Miya Chote Miyan. We all know that Chichi Bhaiya is a veteran and legend. I grew up in front of him. And his words gave me so much confidence. It was just amazing. I’m a creative person who’s now producing. It made me so happy. All of us are working day and night so that people like what we made and praise us." 

Talking about receiving praise from Govinda for his film, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Both Mr Bachchan and Govinda sir are legends. I’m so happy to hear what Govinda sir said about the trailer. His words are like a blessing. I hope they feel proud of us for taking their legacy forward in the right way when they watch the film.”

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F along with others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10 and is set to clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. 

