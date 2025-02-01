BOLLYWOOD
Not Border, Tridev, Rangeela, Hero, or Ram Lakhan; Jackie Shroff won his only Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the 1989 film Parinda.
Jackie Shroff celebrates his 68th birthday on February 1. The actor has appeared in over 250 films in a career spanning across four decades and has won exceptional performances in blockbuster films like Hero, Border, Tridev, Khalnayak, Rangeela, and Mission Kashmir among others. However, Jackie has won the coveted Filmfare Award for Best Actor only once in his career for Parinda.
Directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the 1989 crime drama Parinda featured a strong ensemble of actors including Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Suresh Oberoi, and Tom Alter. The film became a blockbuster upon its release and is still regarded as a cult classic in Hindi cinema.
Jackie and Anil played two brothers Kishan Choudhary and Karan Choudhary, who are caught on two different sides of a gang war. For one particular scene in the film, Jackie had to slap Anil but the latter wasn't convinced and asked for multiple retakes. Thus, Jackie ended up slapping Anil 17 times for that sequence.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film's release, the makers Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films released a special video in 2019, in which Anurag Kashyap was seen discussing the film with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jackie Shroff, and Anil Kapoor. In that conversation, Jackie recalled that scene in which he slapped Anil 17 times and said, "He wanted to express that his elder brother had slapped him. The first shot was okayed by the director and he got the right expression as well. But he said 'No, I want one more'. I slapped him. He again said 'One more'. I slapped him 17 times for the scene. I couldn't just act as if I was slapping him. I had to slap him as one couldn't get his reaction if you slap in the air."
At the 1990 Filmfare Awards, Jackie defeated Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor to win the Best Actor award for Parinda. The film won four other awards for Best Director to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Best Supporting Actor to Nana Patekar, Best Screenplay to Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, and Best Editing to Renu Saluja. Nana Patekar and Renu Saluja also won the National Film Awards.
Parinda was also chosen as India's official selection to the 1990 Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category (now called Best International Feature Film), but failed to earn a nomination. Chopra remade his Hindi film in Hollywood as Broken Horses in 2015, but it turned out to be a critical and commercial failure.
