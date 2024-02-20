This actor saw his brother die at 10, sold peanuts, waited in queue to use toilet, shared house with 30 people, now..

Twitter
Headlines

IPL 2024: 17th Season of Indian Premier League to start from this date; check details

Chandigarh mayoral polls: SC orders recounting, says eight ‘defaced’ votes valid

Vidyut Jammwal says his films 'have never crossed a certain budget' before Crakk: 'No one would...' | Exclusive

Maratha reservation bill unanimously passed minutes after tabling in Maharashtra Assembly

'Speculation of Kamal Nath's...': Congress leader's big statement amid buzz over BJP switch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maratha reservation bill unanimously passed minutes after tabling in Maharashtra Assembly

'Speculation of Kamal Nath's...': Congress leader's big statement amid buzz over BJP switch

Nothing CEO suggests Musk to change name to ‘Elon Bhai’

7 Indian actors who charged crores for few-minute cameos

8 health habits for success in life

9 Tamil films that are remakes of Telugu movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

Vidyut Jammwal says his films 'have never crossed a certain budget' before Crakk: 'No one would...' | Exclusive

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, had superstars, is now highest-paid star with Rs 224 crore...

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter dies at 36, suicide suspected

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor saw his brother die at 10, sold peanuts, waited in queue to use toilet, shared house with 30 people, now..

Jackie Shroff had a tragic loss in his family as he had an elder brother who passed away at 10.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 02:37 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jackie Shroff, from living in a chawl for 33 years to evolving into a style icon and legendary star, has been a source of inspiration. The actor, who openly discusses the challenges he encountered in his early days, has inspired us in many ways.

Early Life:

Jackie Shroff, born Jaikishan Kakubhai Shroff on February 1, 1957, in Bombay (now Mumbai), had a Gujarati father and a Turkmen mother who escaped Kazakhstan during a coup. His father, from a formerly affluent Gujarati family, experienced financial setbacks in the stock market. Growing up in Mumbai's Teen Batti area, Jackie discontinued his education after the 11th grade.

Jackie Shroff's Journey to the Bollywood.
byu/jeevan_k_dukh inBollyBlindsNGossip

When he lost his elder brother

The actor had a tragic loss in his family as he had an elder brother who passed away at a young age. In an interview, Jackie shared the painful memory of witnessing his teenage elder brother drown while attempting to save a friend. This traumatic event continues to impact him, underscoring the lasting emotional toll it has taken on the legendary actor.

While speaking to Lehren Retro, he said, “I saw my daddy go, I saw my brother go. I’ve seen it with my eyes, and my mother…”He added, “I was there, I was 10 years old. I saw it.” He mentioned, “That’s trauma, it’s inside. It has to be, I don’t know where it is. I don’t want to dig it out. It’s the good memories that last longer with me. I know it’s a tragic thing, but a lot of people go through tragedy, it’s normal...”

He added, “For friends, he was all out. We’ve learned the same thing, we can burn our house to give warmth to someone else… He was 17, I was 10. He did a lot of good things. He gave his life for a friend, which is huge.”

Selling peanut

During his early life, Jackie used to sell peanuts outside the theatres to add income to the family. In his career of more than four decades, he has appeared in over 220 films in 13 languages. As per reports, the actor now has a luxurious 8-BHK and owns luxurious cars including BMW, and Mercedes.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi launches Rs 32,000-crore worth development projects in Jammu and Kashmir

Viral video: Man transforms abandoned Boeing 737 into lavish villa, Anand Mahindra reacts

Meet man whose life changed through one drunk text, built Rs 7500 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, NIT

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter dies at 36, suicide suspected

Meet richest Indian ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, had 50 Rolls Royce cars, used diamond as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE