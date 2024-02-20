This actor saw his brother die at 10, sold peanuts, waited in queue to use toilet, shared house with 30 people, now..

Jackie Shroff, from living in a chawl for 33 years to evolving into a style icon and legendary star, has been a source of inspiration. The actor, who openly discusses the challenges he encountered in his early days, has inspired us in many ways.

Early Life:

Jackie Shroff, born Jaikishan Kakubhai Shroff on February 1, 1957, in Bombay (now Mumbai), had a Gujarati father and a Turkmen mother who escaped Kazakhstan during a coup. His father, from a formerly affluent Gujarati family, experienced financial setbacks in the stock market. Growing up in Mumbai's Teen Batti area, Jackie discontinued his education after the 11th grade.

When he lost his elder brother

The actor had a tragic loss in his family as he had an elder brother who passed away at a young age. In an interview, Jackie shared the painful memory of witnessing his teenage elder brother drown while attempting to save a friend. This traumatic event continues to impact him, underscoring the lasting emotional toll it has taken on the legendary actor.

While speaking to Lehren Retro, he said, “I saw my daddy go, I saw my brother go. I’ve seen it with my eyes, and my mother…”He added, “I was there, I was 10 years old. I saw it.” He mentioned, “That’s trauma, it’s inside. It has to be, I don’t know where it is. I don’t want to dig it out. It’s the good memories that last longer with me. I know it’s a tragic thing, but a lot of people go through tragedy, it’s normal...”

He added, “For friends, he was all out. We’ve learned the same thing, we can burn our house to give warmth to someone else… He was 17, I was 10. He did a lot of good things. He gave his life for a friend, which is huge.”

Selling peanut

During his early life, Jackie used to sell peanuts outside the theatres to add income to the family. In his career of more than four decades, he has appeared in over 220 films in 13 languages. As per reports, the actor now has a luxurious 8-BHK and owns luxurious cars including BMW, and Mercedes.