Jackie Shroff reacts to Anil Kapoor saying he felt insecure of the actor, says 'he speaks what he feels'

File photo

Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, two Bollywood celebrities, recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and made some intriguing revelations. Anil Kapoor recalled Jackie Shroff when discussing his early days in the film business. Jackie Shroff was an outsider, but he got his big break with a Subhash Ghai picture, and with just one announcement, he became an A-lister. Anil Kapoor answered truthfully when asked if Jackie's success had made him feel insecure, "Well sure, he had become a huge success." During the conversation, Anil opened up about his opinions on nepotism. He said, "I don't take it seriously. You just keep on doing your work and your work speaks. If you are an actor you can't pass on the legacy to your brother or your son. It's either you have it or you don't have it."

Talking about his career path, the actor said that at the time he began his career, there was Sanju and Sunny Deol. Anil claimed Jackie Shroff was somewhat of an outsider but nonetheless received the first break from Subhash Ghai when Karan interrupted to offer his name. With that one announcement, he instantly rose to the status of an A-list celebrity. Anil was acting in little roles in south Indian movies at the time. He did not feel very pleased about it.

Kjo then asked, "Did you feel, Jackie who was not an insider, he was an outsider who had the privilege of being launched by Subhash Ghai? You felt a little...?" Anil replied, "I still felt it ya. The day I signed Yash Chopra's film, I felt, 'Oh now I'm fine'. The host again asked, "Did you feel insecure about Jackie's success at that time?" Anil responded, "Well yeah. He became a huge huge success."

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor says Jackie Shroff had become a 'huge success', reveals he felt insecure

In a recent interview with Times Now, Jackie Shroff said, “It is normal to look up to your older brother and say oh... But I know he is a guy who really really cares for me deep down in his heart and what he says is such a beautiful emotional display which not many people say it. His heart is absolutely clean and he speaks what he feels. That gives me a lot of credit, when a man of his calibre says that, he is giving me so much respect,” said Jackie.