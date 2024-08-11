Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Jackie Shroff's hilarious use of the Marathi expletive "maushi chi..." from the BTS clip of the polio awareness video went viral on social media.

In 1998, Jackie Shroff appeared in a public service announcement video to spread awareness about the government’s polio eradication campaign. The original ad was a success, but the actor didn't have a pleasant time shooting the same. Years later, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip of the shoot went viral on the social media, in which Jackie was seen having a tough time with his monologue written in raw Hindi.

Jackie's hilarious reactions to his own mistakes involved abusing and the constant use of the Marathi expletive "maushi chi...", that became a part of the Indian pop culture. Now, in a recent interview, the superstar shared his experience of shooting the advertisement and said that it helped raise awareness about polio.

When the famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia asked Jackie if he is still asked about the viral polio ad, the actor said in Hindi "Yes, I tell them, if nothing else, it at least helped people learn about polio and the importance of administering the drops to kids." Sharing what happened on the sets while filming the video, Jackie continued, "I tried hard (to deliver the lines). Some words are difficult to pronounce, right? That’s what happened that day. But we later created another ad, which turned out really well." The Parinda actor stated that he still uses the phrase as he added, "I’ve been using it since I was a teenager. I use it only on myself when I’m frustrated, as an alternative to expressions like 'yaar..., uff...'."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie Shroff will be seen next in Singham Again, the next installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The action drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar in the leading roles. It is slated to release on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali and will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

READ | Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.