Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hindenburg Report: Madhabi Buch-linked IPE-Plus Fund made no investments in Adani Group shares, says 360 ONE

Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

Meet man, an Indian lawyer who used to fly in his private plane to argue cases in court, he belonged to…

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

Viral Video: Wife stunned by husband's bizarre offer; you won't believe the reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

Madhabi Puri Buch: Know SEBI chief's education, family, career and other details

Meet man, an Indian lawyer who used to fly in his private plane to argue cases in court, he belonged to…

Meet man, an Indian lawyer who used to fly in his private plane to argue cases in court, he belonged to…

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

9 top Bollywood stars who were insulted on film sets

9 top Bollywood stars who were insulted on film sets

8 snakes with deadliest fangs

8 snakes with deadliest fangs

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Jackie Shroff's hilarious use of the Marathi expletive "maushi chi..." from the BTS clip of the polio awareness video went viral on social media.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 06:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'
Jackie Shroff in polio awareness ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In 1998, Jackie Shroff appeared in a public service announcement video to spread awareness about the government’s polio eradication campaign. The original ad was a success, but the actor didn't have a pleasant time shooting the same. Years later, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip of the shoot went viral on the social media, in which Jackie was seen having a tough time with his monologue written in raw Hindi.

Jackie's hilarious reactions to his own mistakes involved abusing and the constant use of the Marathi expletive "maushi chi...", that became a part of the Indian pop culture. Now, in a recent interview, the superstar shared his experience of shooting the advertisement and said that it helped raise awareness about polio.

When the famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia asked Jackie if he is still asked about the viral polio ad, the actor said in Hindi "Yes, I tell them, if nothing else, it at least helped people learn about polio and the importance of administering the drops to kids." Sharing what happened on the sets while filming the video, Jackie continued, "I tried hard (to deliver the lines). Some words are difficult to pronounce, right? That’s what happened that day. But we later created another ad, which turned out really well." The Parinda actor stated that he still uses the phrase as he added, "I’ve been using it since I was a teenager. I use it only on myself when I’m frustrated, as an alternative to expressions like 'yaar..., uff...'."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie Shroff will be seen next in Singham Again, the next installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The action drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar in the leading roles. It is slated to release on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali and will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

READ | Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

SHOCKING! This woman was a queen, supermodel, her rotten body was found on tree, she was from..

SHOCKING! This woman was a queen, supermodel, her rotten body was found on tree, she was from..

Meet SRK, Salman's favourite who gave flop debut, became highest-paid actress, quit acting at peak of career due to..

Meet SRK, Salman's favourite who gave flop debut, became highest-paid actress, quit acting at peak of career due to..

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Not Manisha Koirala, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Khamoshi

Not Manisha Koirala, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Khamoshi

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 11; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 11; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement