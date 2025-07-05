Jackie Shroff once allegedly tried to kiss THIS 16-year-old actress at a party, was saved by..., they never worked together ever, her name is..

Tabu's sister, Farah Naaz, was reportedly outraged by the incident and openly backed her younger sister. She even went on record about the incident. In later years, Farah Naaz then described the incident as a "misunderstanding". Tabu, on the other hand, never addressed the matter.

Scandals and love affairs are a part of the entertainment industry. From alleged fights between actors to secret marriages and extramarital affairs, there is a lot of gossip about celebs that often goes viral. Scandals that once dominated the headlines are often forgotten with time. In the past, actresses had to face the most trouble when they had to protect themselves from strange co-actors, directors, and producers, as the film industry has always been a male-dominated field. One such story is of a drunk Jackie Shroff, who once allegedly tried to kiss Tabu, who was only 16 years old at the time.

Was Jackie Shroff drunk when he tried to kiss 16-year-old Tabu at a party?

As per media reports, at a party hosted in Mauritius in 1987, controversy erupted when Jackie Shroff allegedly attempted to kiss a 16-year-old Tabu against her will, under the influence of alcohol. The party was organised by Jackie Shroff to celebrate the success of Diljala, which starred him alongside Farah Naaz, Tabu’s elder sister.

At the time of this alleged incident, Tabu, Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, born Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, was only 16 years old. She accompanied her sister, Farah Naaz, to celebrate the success of her film.

Who stopped Jackie Shroff from forcefully kissing a 16-year-old Tabu?

As per an Orissa Post report, Jackie Shroff, heavily drunk at the time, repeatedly tried to kiss Tabu, despite her resistance. It was Danny Denzongpa who finally intervened and physically separated Jackie Shroff from Tabu.

How did Tabu's sister Farah Naaz react to the incident?

Tabu's sister, Farah Naaz, was reportedly outraged by the incident and openly backed her younger sister. She even went on record about the incident. In later years, Farah Naaz then described the incident as a "misunderstanding". Tabu, on the other hand, never addressed the matter.

Did Jackie Shroff and Tabu ever work together?

Reportedly because of this incident, Jackie Shroff and Tabu never worked together in any film. Tabu went on to become one of the finest actresses in the film industry, winning two National Awards in her career so far.

READ | Krrish 4 details leaked! Hrithik Roshan to play triple role, Jadoo makes comeback after 23 years, Priyanka Chopra to reunite with Rekha and...