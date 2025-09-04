Jackie Shroff meets Nitin Gadkari, calls him 'road warrior', thanks him for..., actor gets brutally trolled: 'Aisi kya majboori thi Bhidu'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri gets punished by taskmaster for..: 'Main Bigg Boss hoon, aur aap sab..'

Mukesh Ambani shares vision on Reliance, emphasises new businesses, Has he come under pressure of Donald Trump's tariffs?

Using Machine Learning to Optimize Order-to-Cash Workflows

'Losing trustworthiness': Karnataka gears up to scrap EVMs for local body polls, recommends using ballot papers

Millionaire entrepreneur who built £6.8bn empire without investors predicts India's golden 25-year run

An ancient partnership made to create Innovative Hospitality Education

Prabhas cheers for his 'Sweety' Anushka Shetty after Ghaati trailer release, calls it 'intriguing'

SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out: Exam On Sept 13, get direct link to download HERE

Criminal complaint filed against Sonia Gandhi, alleges forgery in voter enrollment

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant impresses all with her simplicity during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration: Simple suit, humble namaste and…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri gets punished by taskmaster for..: 'Main Bigg Boss hoon, aur aap sab..'

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal, Zeishan, Tanya, Neelam gets punished for...

Mukesh Ambani shares vision on Reliance, emphasises new businesses, Has he come under pressure of Donald Trump's tariffs?

Mukesh Ambani shares vision on Reliance, Is he under pressure of Trump tariffs?

Using Machine Learning to Optimize Order-to-Cash Workflows

Using Machine Learning to Optimize Order-to-Cash Workflows

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Jackie Shroff meets Nitin Gadkari, calls him 'road warrior', thanks him for..., actor gets brutally trolled: 'Aisi kya majboori thi Bhidu'

Jackie Shroff met the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and acknowledged his work in India's infrastructure. Netizens lost their cool, and they brutally trolled beloved Bhidu.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 04:56 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Jackie Shroff meets Nitin Gadkari, calls him 'road warrior', thanks him for..., actor gets brutally trolled: 'Aisi kya majboori thi Bhidu'
Jackie Shroff, Nitin Gadkari
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

It is said that when politicians try to clean up or amplify their image, they often meet celebrities, click photos with them, just to put out their words through the artistes. Something similar happened today, leaving netizens puzzled and furious at the same time. Jackie Shroff, on his social media, shared a photo with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The Tridev actor met the politician, and they seized the moment with a photo. 

In the candid pic, Jackie is seen wearing a black sleeveless Nehru jacket over a white shirt, paired with beige trousers. He accessorised with dark sunglasses, a golden bracelet, and a wristband. Mr Gadkari is dressed in a plain black kurta with a pen clipped into the kurta pocket and is wearing a gold ring.

The best, or in this case, the funniest part of the post is not the photo, but the caption. The Hero actor shared the photo with praise for the politician's work. Calling him a 'road warrior', Jackie wrote, "Honoured to meet our Road Warrior, Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, who has taken India's infrastructure to the next level." 

Netizens blast Jackie Shroff for praising Nitin Gadkari

Be it Instagram or X, netizens are unhappy with Jackie's post, and they are trolling him left-right-centre. Seriously, if you're having a bad day, browse through the comments of this post. A netizen wrote, "Received 500 rupees on Paytm." Another netizen wrote, "Aisi kya majboori aa gayi thi Bhidu." One of the netizens wrote, "Give one litre 100% ethanol blended petrol to Jackie Bhidu." An internet user wrote, "Bhidu, alcohol kam pad gayi thi kya jo ethanol peene chale gaye Gadkari ke paas?"

Why Nitin Gadkari is facing the wrath of netizens

The road infrastructure has hit an all-time low. Despite being termed the 'Expressway Man of India'—credited with major highway expansion and infrastructure development—Gadkari has been criticised for the current condition of roads, particularly potholes and neglected stretches. Gadkari has been a strong advocate for increasing ethanol blending in petrol up to 20% which reportedly led to affecting the mileage and engines of bikes and other vehicles.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Boney Kapoor CONFIRMS Diljit Dosanjh's exit from No Entry sequel starring Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor: 'We have parted as...'
Boney Kapoor CONFIRMS Diljit Dosanjh's exit from No Entry sequel
Meet woman, daughter of pakoda seller, studied at IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt while working full-time, secured AIR...
Meet woman, daughter of pakoda seller, studied at IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC exam
Viral video: Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Darshan, fans plead 'ab toh aa jao Gokuldham mein'
Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Darshan
School holiday: Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad closed on September 3 due to heavy rains; check details
School holiday: Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad closed on September 3 due to heavy r
'I want revenge': Carlos Alcaraz issues warning to Novak Djokovic ahead of US Open semi-final clash
Carlos Alcaraz issues warning to Novak Djokovic ahead of US Open semi-final game
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE