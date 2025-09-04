Jackie Shroff meets Nitin Gadkari, calls him 'road warrior', thanks him for..., actor gets brutally trolled: 'Aisi kya majboori thi Bhidu'

Jackie Shroff met the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and acknowledged his work in India's infrastructure. Netizens lost their cool, and they brutally trolled beloved Bhidu.

It is said that when politicians try to clean up or amplify their image, they often meet celebrities, click photos with them, just to put out their words through the artistes. Something similar happened today, leaving netizens puzzled and furious at the same time. Jackie Shroff, on his social media, shared a photo with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The Tridev actor met the politician, and they seized the moment with a photo.

In the candid pic, Jackie is seen wearing a black sleeveless Nehru jacket over a white shirt, paired with beige trousers. He accessorised with dark sunglasses, a golden bracelet, and a wristband. Mr Gadkari is dressed in a plain black kurta with a pen clipped into the kurta pocket and is wearing a gold ring.

Honoured to meet our Road Warrior, Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, who has taken India's infrastructure to the next level.@OfficeOfNG @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/yz5DFjVXDB — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) September 3, 2025

The best, or in this case, the funniest part of the post is not the photo, but the caption. The Hero actor shared the photo with praise for the politician's work. Calling him a 'road warrior', Jackie wrote, "Honoured to meet our Road Warrior, Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, who has taken India's infrastructure to the next level."

Netizens blast Jackie Shroff for praising Nitin Gadkari

Be it Instagram or X, netizens are unhappy with Jackie's post, and they are trolling him left-right-centre. Seriously, if you're having a bad day, browse through the comments of this post. A netizen wrote, "Received 500 rupees on Paytm." Another netizen wrote, "Aisi kya majboori aa gayi thi Bhidu." One of the netizens wrote, "Give one litre 100% ethanol blended petrol to Jackie Bhidu." An internet user wrote, "Bhidu, alcohol kam pad gayi thi kya jo ethanol peene chale gaye Gadkari ke paas?"

Why Nitin Gadkari is facing the wrath of netizens

The road infrastructure has hit an all-time low. Despite being termed the 'Expressway Man of India'—credited with major highway expansion and infrastructure development—Gadkari has been criticised for the current condition of roads, particularly potholes and neglected stretches. Gadkari has been a strong advocate for increasing ethanol blending in petrol up to 20% which reportedly led to affecting the mileage and engines of bikes and other vehicles.