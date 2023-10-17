Jackie Shroff inspires international influencer to cook his viral baingan dish, actor reacts to viral video

Jackie Shroff's viral food recipes receive international recognition. The actor reacted to an influencer's video based on a brinjal dish recipe shared by him, and his fans can't control their excitement.

Bollywood's Bhidu aka Jackie Shroff food recipes are viral on the internet. His Brinjal recipe has even inspired an international influencer, named Buse Zeynep, and she has recreated Jackie Shroff's viral baingan recipe. The response to the recipe has been nothing short of sensational. She took to her social media platform to share her culinary endeavour, tagging and expressing her gratitude to veteran actor, Jackie Shroff, with a heartfelt caption saying, “Thank you @apnabhidu”.

Jackie Shroff himself noticed the video and commented, "Wow, it looks tastier than my recipe." The influencer was clearly overjoyed by this compliment and promptly replied, "Thank you, you are the best."

Here's the video

While this cultural exchange is a testament to his stardom and international recognition, The response from Bhidu's fans stole the show. Comments like "Jackie dada ki recipe famous" and "Chef Jaggu Dada's recipe" flooded the comments section, and it further cemented the popularity of Jackie Shroff's culinary skills. On social media, Jackie Shroff is popular for his down-to-earth, less masala, rustic, and authentic approach to cooking.

Here are fans' comments

As fans eagerly await Jackie Shroff's return to the big screen in Singham 3, this viral 'baingan recipe' recreation is a delightful reminder of the multifaceted talents that make Jackie Shroff an enduring and cherished figure in the world of entertainment. Apart from Singham 3, the actor will also be seen in Quatation Gang. His last major release was Rajinikanth-starrer, blockbuster Jailer.