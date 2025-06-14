Siddharth Nigam, who played young Aamir Khan in the film, remembered his first meeting with Jackie Dada. He recalled a hilarious encounter with Jackie Shroff

Before Siddharth Nigam became well-known, he had a funny and memorable moment with Bollywood star Jackie Shroff during the early promotions of Dhoom 3. In an interview, Siddharth recalled how this meeting still makes him laugh.

He played young Aamir Khan in the film and remembered his first meeting with Jackie Dada. As per ETimes report, Siddharth shared, “He looked at me and said, ‘Oh bidu, beta kaisa hai tu? Bahut achha lag raha hai.’ I was amazed and thought, wow, it’s Jackie Shroff!”

During Dhoom 3 promotions, Siddharth Nigam had a hilarious encounter with Jackie Shroff. After greeting Siddharth warmly, Jackie jokingly asked about his mother, saying, “Mummy se milvao.” Siddharth told him she was downstairs. But Jackie, in a playful mood, asked for her number instead, saying he wanted to prank call and scare her.

Jackie dialled the number and said, “Hello darling.” Siddharth quickly clarified, “Jo aap soch rahe ho na, woh wali mummy nahi hai… ye UP wali mummy hai.” Still teasing, Jackie continued, “Hi darling, aaj tu bol, dinner par chalte hain… mujhe pata tha tu Mumbai aayi hai… ab kahaan dinner karegi?”

Siddharth’s mother, not realizing it was a joke, responded firmly, “Abe kaun bol raha hai saale?” Moments later, Jackie walked towards her and cleared the confusion, saying, “Darling, main Jackie Shroff bol raha hoon.” The funny incident left everyone laughing.

Siddharth Nigam started as a child actor and impressed everyone with his double role as young Sahir and Samar in Dhoom 3. His talent later shone through in popular TV shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Aladdin, Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

From films to television, Siddharth Nigam has earned a place in the hearts of audiences with his performances, charm, and dedication, making him one of the most loved young actors in the industry today.