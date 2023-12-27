Headlines

Centre bans separatist Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years for anti-national activities

Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating allegations in Kochadaiiyaan case: 'Humiliation and harassment of popular person'

IPO-bound FirstCry's losses surge to Rs 486 crore in FY23, revenue at Rs 5,632 crore

Chennai: One dead, several injured after Indian Oil plant boiler burst in Tondiarpet

India's Covid JN.1 variant tally crosses 100 after 40 more infections

Watch: Jackie Shroff feeds Never Have I Ever's Devi his iconic anda kadi patta, hilarious crossover has fans in splits

Jackie Shroff's latest crossover video with Never Have I Ever, and Sex Education has left fans in splits.

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

Fans and moviegoers love crossovers and integrations. It's always a treat to see favourite actors coming together, with their worlds getting merged. However, there's a crossover video that has left fans in splits. This integration is literally on the lines of East meets West. 

Bollywood's Bhidu Jackie Shroff is famous for his viral desi food recipes, and he decided to take his iconic anda kadi patta dish for Never Have I Ever's Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Netflix dropped a throwback video of 2023 with Jackie Shroff and characters from their popular series. The video starts with Jackie Shroff delivering tiffin to Devi. Later, Jackie jumps into the world of Sex Education and joins the Rotis vs Motis debate. Jackie agrees that Not Maeve (Emma Mackey), but Ruby Mathews (Mimi Keene) should not be Otis Milburn's (Asa Butterfield). Jackie removes his shirt and flaunts his vest that proudly says #TeamRotis forever. The video ends with Netflix promising that whatever fans have imagined, they have got them covered.  

Netflix uploaded the video with the caption, "Idhar Anda Kadipatta, udhar Rotis- ye Netflix ke bhidus ko khaana ekdum mast samajhta hai!" 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

As soon as the video was uploaded, several netizens found the crossover hilarious and effortlessly funny. A netizen wrote, "The perfect crossover." Another netizen wrote, "I agree with Bhidu, forever." A fan wrote, "Bhidu vaise shi bolta hai #TeamRotis."One of the fans wrote, "Anda Kadipatta is now global." Another fan wrote, "Jhaad lagane ka na Bhidu!"

On the work front, Jackie Shroff will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again. In the upcoming actioner, Jackie will reprise the role of the antagonist Omar Hafeez from Sooryavanshi. 

