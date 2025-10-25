Jackie Shroff ditches hustle-bustle of Mumbai, shifts to simple farmhouse that has wooden ceiling, clay pots, desi rasoi with cot: See pics

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff enjoys spending most of his free time at his farmhouse. Away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, the actor has created a unique retreat for himself, offering natural beauty and a habitat for animals and birds.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is known for his down-to-earth, no-nonsense attitude, living by a simple life by his own rules. Moviegoers love Jaggu Dada because he's unlike the other superstars. While a majority of movie stars believe in living a plush life in a city, the Parinda actor has decided to ditch the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and has shifted to a farmhouse.

In her latest vlog, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan takes her audience on a heartwarming tour of Jackie Shroff’s serene and earthy farmhouse — a place that truly reflects the actor’s love for nature and simplicity. Nestled amidst greenery, Jaggu Dada’s farmhouse is more than just a home; it’s a retreat where birds, animals, and humans live in perfect harmony. His constant companions are parrots, rabbits, cats, and dogs, who roam freely around the property, adding to its rustic charm.

The video begins with a glimpse of Jackie Shroff’s kitchen — a space that feels like a page from an old-world story. With clay pots, wooden ceilings, and a traditional stove, the kitchen exudes a raw, desi warmth. His helper can be seen cooking on the chulha while Jackie proudly talks about how all the vegetables and leafy greens come straight from his own farm. True to his roots, Jaggu Dada relishes the simple pleasures of life — eating homegrown food, cooked with love in his earthen kitchen.

Take a tour of Jackie Shroff's farmhouse

In a delightful moment, Jackie Shroff is seen teaching Farah Khan how to prepare a dish made from tree leaves, with his cook and trusted aide, Dilip, joining in. Clay pots simmer nearby as laughter fills the air. Soon, it’s lunchtime, and the trio sits down to eat on a cot — which doubles as Jaggu Dada’s dining table. They enjoy leafy bhaji and baingan bharta, both made fresh from the farm.

Inside the farmhouse, the rooms are simple yet elegant — just the way Jackie likes them. One of the rooms has a nostalgic touch, featuring a framed photo of Dharmendra from his younger days, along with pictures of other legendary actors.

In another corner sits a life-size statue that looks so real that Farah initially mistakes it for a person — a moment that perfectly sums up the quirky, endearing charm of Jackie Shroff’s world. On the work front, Jackie was last seen making a cameo appearence in Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG.