'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'

Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How did 234 smartphones make Andhra bus fire more deadly?

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Who is Prashant Bankar, techie arrested in suicide of woman doctor

US, China hold trade talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Trump's 155% tariff threat

Jackie Shroff ditches hustle-bustle of Mumbai, shifts to simple farmhouse that has wooden ceiling, clay pots, desi rasoi with cot: See pics

Your favourite chilli potato could be secretly damaging your kidneys, here's how

Cyclone Alert: IMD Issues 'orange' alert for Tamil Nadu, Odisha as cyclonic storm Montha intensifies in Bay of Bengal

What is 'Drip Pricing' and why has government issued warning for online shoppers this festive season? Know how to report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand: 'Jitne hours...'

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to visit poll-bound state on October 30, to address key rallies in THESE cities

BOLLYWOOD

Jackie Shroff ditches hustle-bustle of Mumbai, shifts to simple farmhouse that has wooden ceiling, clay pots, desi rasoi with cot: See pics

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff enjoys spending most of his free time at his farmhouse. Away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, the actor has created a unique retreat for himself, offering natural beauty and a habitat for animals and birds.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 01:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Jackie Shroff ditches hustle-bustle of Mumbai, shifts to simple farmhouse that has wooden ceiling, clay pots, desi rasoi with cot: See pics
Jackie Shroff with Farah Khan in his farmhouse
Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is known for his down-to-earth, no-nonsense attitude, living by a simple life by his own rules. Moviegoers love Jaggu Dada because he's unlike the other superstars. While a majority of movie stars believe in living a plush life in a city, the Parinda actor has decided to ditch the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and has shifted to a farmhouse. 

In her latest vlog, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan takes her audience on a heartwarming tour of Jackie Shroff’s serene and earthy farmhouse — a place that truly reflects the actor’s love for nature and simplicity. Nestled amidst greenery, Jaggu Dada’s farmhouse is more than just a home; it’s a retreat where birds, animals, and humans live in perfect harmony. His constant companions are parrots, rabbits, cats, and dogs, who roam freely around the property, adding to its rustic charm.

The video begins with a glimpse of Jackie Shroff’s kitchen — a space that feels like a page from an old-world story. With clay pots, wooden ceilings, and a traditional stove, the kitchen exudes a raw, desi warmth. His helper can be seen cooking on the chulha while Jackie proudly talks about how all the vegetables and leafy greens come straight from his own farm. True to his roots, Jaggu Dada relishes the simple pleasures of life — eating homegrown food, cooked with love in his earthen kitchen.

Take a tour of Jackie Shroff's farmhouse

In a delightful moment, Jackie Shroff is seen teaching Farah Khan how to prepare a dish made from tree leaves, with his cook and trusted aide, Dilip, joining in. Clay pots simmer nearby as laughter fills the air. Soon, it’s lunchtime, and the trio sits down to eat on a cot — which doubles as Jaggu Dada’s dining table. They enjoy leafy bhaji and baingan bharta, both made fresh from the farm.

image

Inside the farmhouse, the rooms are simple yet elegant — just the way Jackie likes them. One of the rooms has a nostalgic touch, featuring a framed photo of Dharmendra from his younger days, along with pictures of other legendary actors.

image image

In another corner sits a life-size statue that looks so real that Farah initially mistakes it for a person — a moment that perfectly sums up the quirky, endearing charm of Jackie Shroff’s world. On the work front, Jackie was last seen making a cameo appearence in Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG.

