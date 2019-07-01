Headlines

'Jabariya Jodi' trailer: Parineeti Chopra turns groom kidnapper and abducts Sidharth Malhotra in a hilarious way

The much-awaited trailer for 'Jabariya Jodi' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is out!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2019, 02:12 PM IST

The trailer for Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi is out. The film is based on the unique concept of Pakadwah Shaadi and groom kidnapping prevalent in heartland India. The trailer starts with Sidharth being shown as a groom kidnapper and making him indulge in a forced marriage. The handsome actor is seen speaking in a heavy accent speaking Patna Ki Hindi and also nails the perfect look of a tapori. On the other hand, Parineeti is shown as a girl whose marriage is fixed but eventually, she falls in love with the groom kidnapper.

The quirky and funny trailer shows glimpses of Sidharth and Parineeti's sizzling chemistry which fans will be witnessing after five years. This is their second outing after Hasee Toh Phasee which released in the year 2014. The trailer also shows how Parineeti turns into a groom kidnapper and kidnaps Sidharth so as to marry her. This shows what kind of a comic rollercoaster ride the film would be!

Check out the trailer below:

Earlier talking about his character and accent, Sidharth stated to DNA After Hrs, "I am not speaking Bhojpuri or Maithili, it’s Patna ki Hindi. While doing that, I realised there is so much history in that state — many poets have come out from there, it’s culturally rich. I was familiar with that Hindi since I am from Delhi and we speak so much of the language at home. It is close to Bihar and UP where this kind of slang is spoken. I will explore this zone again as I am going back to my roots and playing a desi boy, which I haven’t done so far."

Apart from Sidharth and Parineeti, Jabariya Jodi also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Javed Jaffrey, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Gopal Dutt and Neeraj Sood in the lead roles. The film is directed by Prashant Singh and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R. Singh. The much-awaited film is slated to release on August 2, 2019.

