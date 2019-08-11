'Jabariya Jodi' day 2 Box Office report: Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's film shows minimal growth

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have recently seen a lot of flops in their kitty, and Jabariya Jodi might just end up being another one, if Box Office collections of the film are anything to go by. It had a poor opening, and the second day saw little growth in collections.

After minting Rs. 2.75 crore approx on Friday, Jabariya Jodi saw growth by 30-40% and was able to earn Rs. 3.75 crore approx on Saturday. The Sidharth and Parineeti starrer has barely managed to come near Rs. 10 crore-mark in two days of business, but there is scope that it might pick up. The total collection of the film currently is Rs. 6.50 crore, according to a report on Box Office India.

Here are the collections:

Friday - 2,75,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 3,75,00,000 apprx

Total - 6,50,00,000 apprx

Jabariya Jodi now has not only Sunday, but also Monday to earn a little more. Jabariya Jodi will have an extended weekend since it is holiday on Monday for Bakri Eid, but one can only wait and watch how the days help with growth in the collections.

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi has been produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie was previously going to release on 12th July. The release date then got pushed to August 2, and finally, the movie hit theatres on August 9.